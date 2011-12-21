The Independent
BEN BROADBENT: GREEN JUMPER MAKES WAY FOR GREEN SHOOTS
The Business Interview: The MPC's newest member Ben
Broadbent talks about 'pain with a purpose' and his return to
the bank.
HOUSE CRISIS TO WORSEN AS FEWER HOMES GET GO-AHEAD
Britain faces a worsening housing crisis as a dysfunctional
planning system delivers new homes at just half the pace needed
to match demand, an industry body will warn today.
The Guardian
EU SET TO CHARGE INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES FOR CARBON EMISSIONS
Europe's most senior court is expected to rule on Wednesday that
airlines based outside the continent should have to pay for
their carbon emissions on flights to or from EU member states,
in a crucial test of climate change regulation.
CABLE ATTACKS 'WHINGEING' CITY
Vince Cable today serves notice on the "whingeing" City that
the coalition government will ignore the special pleading of
bankers to make the economy less dependent on a sector that has
caused "immense damage" to Britain.
The Daily Telegraph
EUROLAND EUPHORIA ON MARIO DRAGHI BANK RESCUE
Southern Europe's battered debt markets are basking in a
glorious pre-Christmas rally as hedge funds and investors
celebrate a blast of cheap liquidity from the European Central
Bank.
CHRISTMAS IN PRISON FOR ADOBOLI ON 1.4BN POUND FRAUD CHARGES
The former UBS trader accused of making unauthorised trades
that lost the Swiss bank $2.2 billion will spend Christmas in
prison after his case was adjourned until next month to allow
his new legal team time to examine the evidence against him.
The Times
CHAIRMAN AT EYE OF THE STORM OVER FAILED BID TO QUIT THE PRU
Harvey McGrath is to step down as chairman of Prudential
after coming under sustained pressure from shareholders
in the wake of the spectacular collapse of the insurer's bid to
buy AIA in Asia.
EURO CRISIS THREAT TO UK TRIPLE-A CREDIT STATUS
George Osborne suffered a big setback last night when he was
warned that Britain faced "formidable and rising challenges" and
could lose its prized AAA credit rating.
The Daily Mail
THOUSANDS OF SAVERS COULD BE SHACKLED BY INFLATION GAMBLE
Tens of thousands of savers are being locked into long-term,
inflation-beating bonds, just as the cost of living looks set to
plunge.
