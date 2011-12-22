The Independent

ESSAR CHIEF STEPS DOWN TO FIGHT COURT CASE

The chairman of Essar Energy is to step down temporarily, following a ruling in India that he is to face charges relating to a $39bn (£25bn) telecommunications scandal in the country.

EDINBURGH WOOLLEN MILL BIDS FOR BLACKS LEISURE

The Scottish clothing group Edinburgh Woollen Mill is among the retailers that will today submit bids to acquire Blacks Leisure, the troubled outdoor specialist.

The Times

BANKS CLAMOUR FOR ECB CASH

Struggling banks have scooped up 489 billion euros ($638 billion) of loans from the European Central Bank in the biggest injection of credit into the financial system since the Frankfurt-based institution was founded.

HAS THE LATE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING RUSH COME IN TIME?

Shoppers have finally arrived on the high street but retailers say that the vital Christmas season still hangs in the balance.

The Telegraph

NATIONAL GRID FINED 4.3 MILLION POUNDS

National Grid Gas has been fined 4.3 million pounds ($6.74 million)and Northern Gas Networks fined 900,000 pounds by energy regulator Ofgen for failing to attend to gas leaks on time.

The Guardian

SUPERMARKETS PLAN TO BUILD THOUSANDS MORE STORES Food retailers aim to increase trading space by almost 50 percent as the biggest store opening programme in history gets under way.

THORNTONS HIT BY FALLING PROFITS AND STORE CLOSURES Chocolatier reveals it will close 180 of 579 stores, while Priceless, Barratts and La Senza join high street's in-danger list.