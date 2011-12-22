The Independent
ESSAR CHIEF STEPS DOWN TO FIGHT COURT CASE
The chairman of Essar Energy is to step down
temporarily, following a ruling in India that he is to face
charges relating to a $39bn (£25bn) telecommunications scandal
in the country.
EDINBURGH WOOLLEN MILL BIDS FOR BLACKS LEISURE
The Scottish clothing group Edinburgh Woollen Mill is among
the retailers that will today submit bids to acquire Blacks
Leisure, the troubled outdoor specialist.
The Times
BANKS CLAMOUR FOR ECB CASH
Struggling banks have scooped up 489 billion euros ($638
billion) of loans from the European Central Bank in the biggest
injection of credit into the financial system since the
Frankfurt-based institution was founded.
HAS THE LATE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING RUSH COME IN TIME?
Shoppers have finally arrived on the high street but
retailers say that the vital Christmas season still hangs in the
balance.
The Telegraph
NATIONAL GRID FINED 4.3 MILLION POUNDS
National Grid Gas has been fined 4.3 million pounds
($6.74 million)and Northern Gas Networks fined
900,000 pounds by energy regulator Ofgen for failing to attend
to gas leaks on time.
The Guardian
SUPERMARKETS PLAN TO BUILD THOUSANDS MORE STORES
Food retailers aim to increase trading space by almost 50
percent as the biggest store opening programme in history gets
under way.
THORNTONS HIT BY FALLING PROFITS AND STORE CLOSURES
Chocolatier reveals it will close 180 of 579 stores, while
Priceless, Barratts and La Senza join high street's in-danger
list.
($1 = 0.6384 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
