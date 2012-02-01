The Times

APPLE HIRES DIXONS CHIEF TO DRIVE GLOBAL RETAIL

Apple pounced on the Dixons chief in a surprise raid on Tuesday, offering him a place on the board as senior vice-president for retail, a salary that could exceed 400,000 pounds ($631,200) and the possibility of millions of dollars of stock options.

UK RETAILER ARGOS SET TO ANNOUNCE NEW CEO

Argos, the British retailer owned by Home Retail, is set to announce John Walden as chief executive on Wednesday.

TESCO MARKET SHARES DIP BELOW 30 PERCENT

Tesco's market share has dipped below 30 percent for the first time in nearly seven years, according to industry figures.

The Telegraph

FORMER JC-FLOWERS CHIEF FINED IN FRAUD CASE

The former UK chief executive of JC Flowers has been fined 2.9 million pounds ($4.58 million) and banned from working in the financial services in the UK after defrauding the private equity group of more than 1 million pounds.

LONDON MAJOR OPENS ARMS TO FRENCH BANKS

Britain should welcome with "open arms" French banks that want to move business from Paris to London to escape the country's new financial transaction tax, according to the Mayor of London Boris Johnson and Britain's top bank lobbyist.

The Guardian

FORMER RBS CHIEF STRIPPED OF KNIGHTHOOD

Former head of Royal Bank of Scotland Fred Goodwin was stripped of his knighthood by the Queen on Tuesday for his role in the creation of the biggest recession since the second world war.

The Independent

BP DEAL KEEPS UK REFINERY RUNNING TEMPORARILY

BP threw a lifeline to Coryton on Tuesday, striking a deal that allowed the bankrupt UK oil refinery to buy a fresh cargo of crude that will keep it running for a few more days.

($1 = 0.6337 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)