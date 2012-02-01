The Times
APPLE HIRES DIXONS CHIEF TO DRIVE GLOBAL RETAIL
Apple pounced on the Dixons chief in a
surprise raid on Tuesday, offering him a place on the board as
senior vice-president for retail, a salary that could exceed
400,000 pounds ($631,200) and the possibility of millions of
dollars of stock options.
UK RETAILER ARGOS SET TO ANNOUNCE NEW CEO
Argos, the British retailer owned by Home Retail,
is set to announce John Walden as chief executive on Wednesday.
TESCO MARKET SHARES DIP BELOW 30 PERCENT
Tesco's market share has dipped below 30 percent
for the first time in nearly seven years, according to industry
figures.
The Telegraph
FORMER JC-FLOWERS CHIEF FINED IN FRAUD CASE
The former UK chief executive of JC Flowers has been fined
2.9 million pounds ($4.58 million) and banned from working in
the financial services in the UK after defrauding the private
equity group of more than 1 million pounds.
LONDON MAJOR OPENS ARMS TO FRENCH BANKS
Britain should welcome with "open arms" French banks that
want to move business from Paris to London to escape the
country's new financial transaction tax, according to the Mayor
of London Boris Johnson and Britain's top bank lobbyist.
The Guardian
FORMER RBS CHIEF STRIPPED OF KNIGHTHOOD
Former head of Royal Bank of Scotland Fred Goodwin
was stripped of his knighthood by the Queen on Tuesday for his
role in the creation of the biggest recession since the second
world war.
The Independent
BP DEAL KEEPS UK REFINERY RUNNING TEMPORARILY
BP threw a lifeline to Coryton on Tuesday, striking a
deal that allowed the bankrupt UK oil refinery to buy a fresh
cargo of crude that will keep it running for a few more days.
($1 = 0.6337 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)