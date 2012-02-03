The Times

ARTIST SET TO CASH IN ON FACEBOOK SHARES

A graffiti artist who chose to be paid in Facebook shares for work on a mural at the social network's headquarters could collect $200 million when it goes public this year.

ASTRAZENECA AXES 7,300 JOBS, WARNS ON PROFIT

AstraZeneca announced on Thursday that it's cutting 7,300 jobs and that sales will fall sharply this year as it deals with disappointing scientific productivity.

The Telegraph

UK OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS FOR CURBS ON BONUSES

British opposition leader Ed Miliband on Friday opens a new front in his war on excessive pay for bankers, as he calls for curbs on bonuses even at banks that have not required government bailouts.

OECD SAYS EU BAILOUT FUND IS 'NOT ENOUGH'

The euro zone's bailout funds are not big enough, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned, amid mounting concerns about a Greek default.

The Guardian

BRUSSELS FINDS NEW BLACK HOLE IN GREECE'S FINANCES

Pressure on Greece's recession-stricken economy has intensified after international debt inspectors admitted an additional 15 billion euros ($19.76 billion) would be needed to fill a newly discovered black hole in the country's finances.

The Independent

UK'S CAMERON UNDER PRESSURE TO BLOCK CHIEF'S PAY-OUT

British prime minister David Cameron is under new pressure to intervene to halt multimillion-pound bonuses for more top businessmen after it emerged that UK bank and rail bosses are in line for huge top-up payments next week.

GLENCORE AND XSTRATA IN MERGER TALKS

The London-listed mining giants Xstrata and Glencore are to stage a 50 billion pound merger in a move that raised hopes the market for big corporate megadeals could at last be recovering.

($1 = 0.6321 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)