Canada's Collage gets seed funding via large insurer
TORONTO, Feb 22 One of Canada's largest insurers, Power Financial Corp, is investing in a Toronto-based startup with global ambitions to automate key segments of the insurance industry.
The Times
SHAREHOLDERS THREATEN REVOLT OVER GLENCORE DEAL
Glencore was facing growing investor opposition on Tuesday night to its $90 billion tie-up with Xstrata as it fired the starting gun on the biggest mining merger in history.
LITTLE CHEF SET FOR ADMINISTRATION
British roadside restaurateur Little Chef will be put through administration after its private equity owner said talks with landlords to leave its unprofitable sites had collapsed
The Telegraph
GLENCORE CEO URGED TO WAIVE BONUS PAYMENT
Glencore Chief Executive Mick Davis has been put on notice to waive his $17.46 million bonus for the completion of Xstrata's $86 billion merger with Glencore.
GREEK CRISIS DEEPENS AS TALKS FALTER
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was on struggling to maintain international credibility after missing a third deadline in a week to deliver an austerity agreement needed to release a 130 billion euros ($172.15 billion) bailout package.
The Guardian
OSBORNE SAYS UK MUST FIGHT 'ANTI-BUSINESS CULTURE'
British finance minister George Osborne says the UK government is determined to fight an anti-business culture as ministers seek to fend off criticism from high-profile financial figures of their handling of bonuses at Royal Bank of Scotland and Network Rail.
The Independent
PENSION FUNDS CELEBRATE AS BP INCREASES DIVIDEND
BP brought cheer to Britain's pension funds as the oil giant hiked its quarterly dividend by 14 percent.
($1 = 0.6300 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
