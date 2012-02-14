Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
The Times
APPLE FACES SUPPLY CHAIN INSPECTION
On the day that Apple's shares broke through $500 for the first time, it has allowed a group that campaigns against sweatshops to examine conditions faced by Chinese factory workers.
BANKING CHIEF 'FAILED TO DISCLOSE SHARES DEAL'
An executive at Standard Chartered is facing a possible investigation by the Financial Services Authority after failing to disclose a 2 million pound ($3.16 million) share deal to the bank for more than three weeks.
The Daily Telegraph
OECD OFFERS PROSPECTS OF RECOVERY
Early signs are emerging that the worst of the economic gloom has passed and the world's major economies are beginning to turn the corner.
MARKETS RALLY AS GREECE ACCEPTS AUSTERITY BUDGET
European markets rose with relief that Greece had chosen its austerity budget over bankruptcy - despite an admission from Greek politicians that the agreement could be scrapped after elections in April.
The Guardian
UK BANKS MISS PROJECT MERLIN LENDING TARGETS
Britain's finance minister is facing calls to accelerate his 20 billion pound credit easing programme after figures from the Bank of England showed a 9.6 billion pound contraction in business lending in 2011, despite the Project Merlin agreement with the banks.
The Independent
PHOENIX LOOKS TO SELL TOY DEVELOPER
The owner of the toy developer Vivid Imaginations has hired advisers at KPMG to sell the company for up to 80 million pounds.
VODAFONE CONSIDERS OFFER FOR C&W WORLDWIDE
Vodafone may put struggling Cable & Wireless Worldwide out of its misery after the mobile giant admitted on Monday it was weighing up a bid for the corporate telecoms supplier.
