The Times
RACE BEGINS FOR WORLD BANK'S TOP JOB
An international scramble for the most powerful job in
development economics is under way after Robert Zoellick
announced he would step down as president of the World Bank when
his first term expires in June.
TCHENGUIZ SET TO CHALLENGE SFO ARREST
The property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz will apply to the UK's
High Court for a judicial review of the Serious Fraud Office's
decision to arrest him.
The Daily Telegraph
FORMER BP CEO HAYWARD IN LINE FOR PAYOUT
Tony Hayward, BP's chief executive during the 2010
Gulf of Mexico oil spill, is in line to receive a share bonus
worth an estimated 600,000 pounds ($941,600) from his former
employer, as a reward for the company's performance between 2009
and 2011.
OFT WARNS BANKING SECTOR TO REFORM
The banking sector faces being broken up unless it displays
a "step change" in transparency and competition, the head of the
Office of Fair Trading will warn on Thursday.
The Guardian
UK UNEMPLOYMENT STUCK AT 17-YEAR HIGH
British finance minister George Osborne is facing growing
pressure to take action to tackle long-term unemployment in next
month's budget, after official figures revealed that 860,000
people have now been out of work for more than a year.
The Independent
UK WOMEN SWELLING THE RANKS OF THE UNEMPLOYED
Women are the hidden victims of Britain's flatlining
economy, losing their jobs at a far faster rate than men,
official figures revealed on Wednesday.
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER CRITICAL OF EU APPROACH
The Greek Finance Minister on Wednesday accused other
European states of hoping to push his country out of the single
currency as reports emerged of a new plan to avoid releasing the
full 130 billion euros in bailout funds that Athens needs to
avoid default.
