RACE BEGINS FOR WORLD BANK'S TOP JOB

An international scramble for the most powerful job in development economics is under way after Robert Zoellick announced he would step down as president of the World Bank when his first term expires in June.

TCHENGUIZ SET TO CHALLENGE SFO ARREST

The property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz will apply to the UK's High Court for a judicial review of the Serious Fraud Office's decision to arrest him.

FORMER BP CEO HAYWARD IN LINE FOR PAYOUT

Tony Hayward, BP's chief executive during the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, is in line to receive a share bonus worth an estimated 600,000 pounds ($941,600) from his former employer, as a reward for the company's performance between 2009 and 2011.

OFT WARNS BANKING SECTOR TO REFORM

The banking sector faces being broken up unless it displays a "step change" in transparency and competition, the head of the Office of Fair Trading will warn on Thursday.

UK UNEMPLOYMENT STUCK AT 17-YEAR HIGH

British finance minister George Osborne is facing growing pressure to take action to tackle long-term unemployment in next month's budget, after official figures revealed that 860,000 people have now been out of work for more than a year.

UK WOMEN SWELLING THE RANKS OF THE UNEMPLOYED

Women are the hidden victims of Britain's flatlining economy, losing their jobs at a far faster rate than men, official figures revealed on Wednesday.

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER CRITICAL OF EU APPROACH

The Greek Finance Minister on Wednesday accused other European states of hoping to push his country out of the single currency as reports emerged of a new plan to avoid releasing the full 130 billion euros in bailout funds that Athens needs to avoid default.

