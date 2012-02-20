The Times

GREEN BANKS WILL PLAY IT SAFE

Hopes that the UK's 3 billion pound Green Investment Bank will encourage development of early stage renewable technologies have been dashed by the man picked to oversee the project.

TRAVELODGE TO WELCOME AMERICAN HEDGE FUNDS

The budget hotel chain Travelodge is set to be taken over by two American hedge funds in a deal designed to prevent the company collapsing under heavy debts.

The Daily Telegraph

FOUR SEASONS IN TALKS TO REFINANCE DEBTS

Four Seasons, Britain's biggest care homes operator, is in talks with potential new equity investors to help the business grapple with its crippling debt burden.

LLOYDS TO STRIP BANK CHIEFS OF BONUSES

Lloyds Banking Group is to strip five directors of more than 1 million pounds in bonuses as a penalty for a financial scandal that cost the taxpayer-backed bank 3.2 billion pounds ($5.06 billion) last year.

The Guardian

GREECE IN LAST-MINUTE TALKS TO SECURE BAILOUT

Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos is to hold last-minute talks with euro zone finance ministers on Monday to ensure his near-bankrupt country finally secures a vital 130 billion euro bailout and avoids a default on its debts that could put the single currency at risk.

The Independent

UK HOUSE PRICES MAKE BIGGEST LEAP IN LAST DECADE

Renewed confidence in the British housing market has prompted the biggest monthly increase in the asking price for a decade.

ONLINE GROCER SETS OUT STALL FOR SALE

Abel & Cole, the online organic grocer, is preparing its second attempt to sell the business, with an estimated price tag of more than 30 million pounds, following a stalled sale process last year.

