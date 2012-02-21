The Times

BIDDERS NARROWED DOWN FOR EDINBURGH AIRPORT

A shortlist of bidders was drawn up on Monday for the 500 million pounds ($793 million) auction of Edinburgh airport and some have been told already that they are through to the next round, having submitted indicative offers last week.

INVESTIGATION FORCES INSURER 'TO THE BRINK'

The embattled insurer CPP was fighting for its life on Monday after the UK financial regulator ordered it to review past sales for potential misselling claims.

The Telegraph

EURO ZONE LEADERS AT ODDS OVER GREEK DEAL

European powers were struggling on Monday to reach a deal on a Greek rescue as politicians doggedly refused to either lower Athens' debt targets or to boost the 130 billion euros ($172 billion) bailout fund.

LLOYDS CHIEF UNDER PRESSURE OVER SIGNING-ON FEE

Antonio Horta-Osorio, Lloyds Banking Group's chief executive, has come under pressure to hand back part of his signing-on award.

The Guardian

IRAN THREATENS TO EXTEND OIL EMBARGO

Iran has warned it may extend an oil embargo imposed on Britain and France to other European countries, and launched a military exercise to strengthen key nuclear sites against air strikes as a team of UN inspectors arrived in the country.

The Independent

LLOYDS TO CUT BONUSES FOR ALL STAFF

The bonus pot for all of Lloyds Banking Group's 106,000 staff is to be cut this year due to the payment protection insurance (PPI) insurance mis-selling scandal, the company said on Monday.

MISYS SHARES ROCKET AMID TAKEOVER TALK

The long-lost contested takeover bid resurfaced yesterday in the form of a 1.2 billion pound play for the software outfit Misys.

($1 = 0.6301 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)