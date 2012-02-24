The Times
OSBORNE MOVES ON WEALTHY WHO DODGE PAYING HOME TAXES
George Osborne is set to disappoint Liberal Democrats who
are pressing him to deliver a massive windfall in the Budget
from tighter stamp duty rules. The Chancellor is poised to make
it harder to move properties offshore and so dodge tax by
transferring ownership into companies.
RBS PREPARES TO FLOAT DIRECT LINE
Churchill, Direct Line and Green Flag are set to be floated
on the London stock market this year in a bumper City listing
that could value Royal Bank of Scotland's insurance arm at about
£5 billion. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been hired to
manage a flotation of RBS Insurance.
OFT CHIEF TO BOW OUT AFTER SEVEN BRUISING YEARS
John Fingleton is to close the file on his career at the
Office of Fair Trading after seven years of taking on - and
falling out with - some of Britain's most powerful industries
and business leaders. Mr Fingleton, 46, chief executive since
2005, said he will leave this year. He has no job to go to.
The Telegraph
NEWS OF THE WORLD BOSSES ORDERED EMAILS TO BE DELETED
New evidence of a cover-up of phone hacking at the News of
the World has been disclosed in court documents, which show the
company created a policy to delete emails which could be used
against it in legal proceedings. The documents say the policy's
stated aim was "to eliminate in a consistent manner" emails that
"could be unhelpful in the context of future litigation.
WEAK GROWTH IS THE 'NEW NORMAL', ANDREW SENTANCE WARNS
Britain better get used to weak growth and a bumpy recovery
as that is the best the economy can expect over the next four to
five years, a former Bank of England rate-setter has warned.
Sentance described "the current phase of disappointing growth
and volatility" as "the new normal".
FORMER GREGGS CHIEF ATTACKS EXECUTIVE PAY
The former chief executive of bakery Greggs has attacked the
culture of "excessive" boardroom pay in the UK. Sir Michael
Darrington, who led the company for 25 years before retiring in
2008, said he plans to launch a campaign against boardroom pay
deals.
The Independent
OSBORNE REVIVES PLAN TO LET BOSSES 'HIRE AND FIRE AT WILL'
Controversial plans to make it easier for companies to "hire
and fire" workers may be revived by George Osborne in next
month's Budget but have provoked a fresh battle with the Liberal
Democrats. The Chancellor is under pressure from Conservative
MPs to relax employment protection laws as part of a "go for
growth" package to be included in his Budget on 21 March.
JUDGE WARNS MURDOCH: YOUR TRIALS AREN'T OVER
News International closed off the first wave of
phone-hacking claims last night by reaching a settlement with
Charlotte Church - but was immediately told by a High Court
judge that a trial date for the second wave of claimants will be
set next week.
The Guardian
UK TO NARROWLY ESCAPE RECESSION, EUROPEAN COMMISSION
FORECASTS
The UK will narrowly escape recession in the first half of
this year as Europe as a whole stagnates and the eurozone
suffers a short-lived, "mild" contraction, according to the
latest forecasts from Brussels.
