The Times
KINGFISHER IN TALKS OVER POTENTIAL RESCUE PACKAGE
Kingfisher Airlines is in talks with two foreign
carriers about a potential rescue package that could pave the
way for IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia,
to take a minority stake.
The Telegraph
HSBC SET TO CLAW BACK 'MIS-SELLING' BONUSES
HSBC, Britain's largest bank, is set to claw back
thousands of pounds of bonuses from executives after the
mis-selling of nearly 300 million pounds ($475.72 million) of
long term care bonds to elderly customers.
BP OIL SPILL TRIAL DELAYED FOR SETTLEMENT TALK
The long-awaited trial into the Gulf of Mexico oil spill has
been postponed at the eleventh hour to give BP more time
to reach a settlement.
G20 LEADERS TELL EUROPE TO EASE DEBT CRISIS
The world's leading economic powers said they would not
stump up more cash to fight Europe's debt crisis until the euro
zone members increase their own contributions, in a move that
piles pressure on this week's Brussels summit.
The Guardian
WIND COMPANIES REVIEWING UK INVESTMENT
Billions of pounds' worth of investment in Britain's energy
infrastructure is on hold or uncertain because of concerns over
the government's commitment to wind energy, a survey found.
The Independent
SIEMENS BOSS SPEAKS OUT OVER UK CONTRACT
Siemens has broken its silence over the 1.4
billion pounds Thameslink trains contract, which the German
giant won last year to much criticism that British jobs would be
put at risk.
UK'S CBI BACKS NEW RULES TO CUT OUT TAX DODGING
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has backed new
powers for the government to stamp out aggressive corporate tax
avoidance schemes, which the employers' organisation admits
seriously damage the reputation of British industry.
($1 = 0.6306 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)