The Times
BARCLAYS ON BACK FOOT OVER TAX LOOPHOLE
A leading UK bank has been accused of using "highly abusive"
arrangements to avoid paying hundreds of millions of pounds in
tax as the government acts to close loopholes.
The Telegraph
ROW BREWS OVER HSBC CHIEF'S HUGE BONUS
HSBC has stoked the row over bonuses in the City of
London as its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, received a pay
package or 2011 worth nearly 8 million pounds ($12.67 million),
while 4 UK-based staff of the bank earned more than 1 million
pounds last year.
PRUDENTIAL PAYS SMALL SUM TO UK TAXMAN
Prudential, the UK insurer which on Sunday confirmed
it is considering moving its headquarters to Hong Kong, has paid
just 234 million pounds in UK tax over the last five years.
GERMANY BACKS GREEK BAILOUT
German politicians approved the 130 billion euros ($174.13
billion) bailout for Greece but remained unconvinced by
Chancellor Angela Merkel's warning that abandoning Greece would
be "incalculable and therefore irresponsible".
The Guardian
CULTURE OF ILLEGALITY AT SUN NEWSPAPER, SAY POLICE
Rupert Murdoch's flagship tabloid, the Sun, established a
"network of corrupted officials" and created a "culture of
illegal payments", the police officer leading the investigation
into bribery and hacking at News International, the UK arm of
News Corp, alleged on Monday.
The Independent
UK TAXMAN GETS HIGH TAKE FROM TOP FIRMS
Britain's biggest companies last year generated their
largest collective tax receipt in three years, as a combination
of rising profits and hikes in VAT and income tax saw a 14
percent jump in contributions.
UK'S CBI SAYS FIRMS ARE STILL FEELING THE PINCH
Services firms are still seeing declining workloads but
there is light at the end of the tunnel for the UK's dominant
sector, according to the Confederation of British Industry.
($1 = 0.6313 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)