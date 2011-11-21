LONDON Nov 21 The Times
INDIAN POLICE RAID VODAFONE IN CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION
Vodafone was facing a fresh crisis in one of its key
growth markets on Sunday after police raided its main offices in
India as part of a multibillion-pound corruption investigation.
GREEN DEAL FORECAST GIVES COLD COMFORT TO INSULATION BOOM
HOPES
Government ministers have heralded it as "the biggest home
improvement programme since the Second World War", but their own
economists predict the number of homes insulated under the Green
Deal will slump, not rise.
SHOP CHIEFS SAY CUTTING VAT WOULD BE A MISTAKE
Leading retailers oppose a cut in VAT despite fears of
another difficult year ahead for the consumer market. A survey
of 25 business leaders found that nearly three quarters of
retail bosses were against a cut. Only 12 percent were in
favour.
The Telegraph
OSBORNE SAYS SECRET LABOUR DEAL FORCED HAND ON NORTHERN ROCK
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has defended the
timing of the government's sale of Northern Rock, saying his
hand was forced by a secret agreement Labour made with Brussels
when the lender was nationalised in 2008.
PHOENIX CONSIDERS 1 BILLION POUND TAKEOVER OFFER FROM CVC
Phoenix Group is considering a 1 billion pound
($1.6 billion) takeover offer from private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners after a bid from rival closed-end
insurance group Resolution fell through.
PAY GAP BETWEEN RICH AND POOR AT ITS HIGHEST
The gap between Britain's highest earners and its lowest has
reached an all-time high, highlighting the extent to which the
economic downturn has hit the poorest households.
BIG FOUR RALLY TO SCRAP EU PLANS FOR AUDITING SHAKE-UP
The Big Four accountancy firms have mobilised a united
campaign to persuade Brussels to scrap a radical shake-up of the
auditing industry which is due next week.
The Guardian
CBI SEEKS STATE BOOST FOR UK EXPORTS TO BOOMING ECONOMIES
The CBI has urged the government to give a 20 billion pound
cash boost to the economy over the next decade through a radical
overhaul of Britain's export strategy focusing on providing the
right products for the world's high-growth markets.
The Independent
WPP STAFF LINKED TO "US SENATOR DONATIONS"
Individuals and lobbying groups linked to the advertising
giant WPP have emerged as some of the biggest backers of
Jeff Sessions, one of America's most hardline Republican
senators.
SLUMP IN FOOTFALL RAISES FEARS FOR CHRISTMAS TRADING
Footfall on the high street slumped last month by its
biggest amount since December's snowfall, with a sharp
north-south divide developing, reinforcing fears for the
Christmas trading period.
