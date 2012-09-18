THE TELEGRAPH
SHELL HALTS ARCTIC DRILLING UNTIL 2013 AFTER SAFETY FAILURE
Royal Dutch Shell has been forced to delay drilling
for oil in the Arctic for another year, after the failure of a
key piece of safety equipment that would be used to tackle
spills.
STRIKE-HIT LONMIN CANCELS CONTRACT FOR 1,200 JOBS AT MINE
Lonmin announced its first job losses linked to the
strikes in South Africa, as it shut down a mine shaft and
canceled a contract for 1,200 workers.
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER WARNS ON BAE-EADS MERGER
The French finance minister has warned there are "a lot of
questions" which need to be resolved on the proposed 30 billion
pound ($48.81 billion) merger between BAE Systems and
EADS, raising expectations that political opposition
will derail a deal.
THE TIMES
CABLE AND WIRELESS IN TALKS OVER SALE OF ISLAND EMPIRE
Cable and Wireless Communications has opened talks
to sell its disparate collection of remote island networks for
up to $1 billion.
GAS FIND RAISES HOPES FOR FALKLAND OIL
Falkland Oil and Gas has struck gas in its latest
drilling exercise near the South Atlantic territory,
disappointing some analysts who had hoped that the explorer
would find higher-priced oil.
HBOS TOOK THE 'OPTIMISTIC' VIEW, DESPITE WARNINGS
Senior management at HBOS ignored the advice of auditors and
in-house risk experts to take a more prudent view of likely
corporate losses, even as they were tapping taxpayers for cash.
THE GUARDIAN
HAMLEYS SOLD TO FRENCH TOY COMPANY
Groupe Ludendo buy Britain's most famous toy brand,
including flagship Regent Street store in London, for sum in
region of 60 million pounds ($97.61 million).