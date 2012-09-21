THE DAILY TELEGRAPH
BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR 'MORE RELAXED' ABOUT GOVERNMENT
MISSING DEBT TARGET
Speaking to Channel 4 News, Mervyn King said it would be
"acceptable" for debt targets to be missed if the reason was
slow growth in the global economy.
XSTRATA BOARD SET TO RULE ON GLENCORE OFFER
The board of Xstrata is expected to give its view of
Glencore's latest offer within hours, sealing the fate
of what would be mining's biggest ever deal.
MERVYN KING GIVES GREEN LIGHT FOR GEORGE OSBORNE TO MISS UK
DEBT TARGET
Mervyn King has cleared the way for the Chancellor to ditch
one of his cast-iron fiscal rules and miss his target to get the
national debt under control by 2016.
CORNER SHOPS HELP BOOKER'S SALES GROW BY 4.4PC IN SECOND
QUARTER
Sales at Booker, Britain's biggest cash-and-carry chain,
jumped in the second quarter, overcoming concerns the corner
shops, pubs and restaurants it supplies would be hit by the
wash-out summer.
THE TIMES
THAMES PREPARES TO TAP UP INDUSTRY BEYOND ITS BORDERS
Thames Water is to step outside its heartland in
London and the Home Counties and begin poaching large industrial
and commercial users of water around the rest of the country.
OFCOM CLEARS BSKYB BUT JAMES MURDOCH 'FELL SHORT OF
STANDARDS'
Ofcom declared BSkyB to be "fit and proper" to
retain its broadcasting licence but criticised James Murdoch,
the company's former chairman, for an "ill-judged" lack of
action over the phone-hacking scandal.
OCADO PROMISES FRESH START AFTER SALES DISAPPOINT
Ocado blamed a shift in "ordering patterns" caused
by the Olympics and the Diamond Jubilee for a dip in sales
growth over the summer.
THE INDEPENDENT
BAE IN CHARM OFFENSIVE TO STAFF OVER MERGER PLAN
The management of defence giant BAE Systems has so
far met with 600 head-office staff face-to-face to persuade them
of the merits of its proposed 30 billion pound ($48.60
billion)merger with Airbus-owner EADS.