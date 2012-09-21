THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR 'MORE RELAXED' ABOUT GOVERNMENT MISSING DEBT TARGET Speaking to Channel 4 News, Mervyn King said it would be "acceptable" for debt targets to be missed if the reason was slow growth in the global economy.

XSTRATA BOARD SET TO RULE ON GLENCORE OFFER The board of Xstrata is expected to give its view of Glencore's latest offer within hours, sealing the fate of what would be mining's biggest ever deal.

MERVYN KING GIVES GREEN LIGHT FOR GEORGE OSBORNE TO MISS UK DEBT TARGET

Mervyn King has cleared the way for the Chancellor to ditch one of his cast-iron fiscal rules and miss his target to get the national debt under control by 2016.

CORNER SHOPS HELP BOOKER'S SALES GROW BY 4.4PC IN SECOND QUARTER Sales at Booker, Britain's biggest cash-and-carry chain, jumped in the second quarter, overcoming concerns the corner shops, pubs and restaurants it supplies would be hit by the wash-out summer.

THE TIMES

THAMES PREPARES TO TAP UP INDUSTRY BEYOND ITS BORDERS

Thames Water is to step outside its heartland in London and the Home Counties and begin poaching large industrial and commercial users of water around the rest of the country.

OFCOM CLEARS BSKYB BUT JAMES MURDOCH 'FELL SHORT OF STANDARDS'

Ofcom declared BSkyB to be "fit and proper" to retain its broadcasting licence but criticised James Murdoch, the company's former chairman, for an "ill-judged" lack of action over the phone-hacking scandal.

OCADO PROMISES FRESH START AFTER SALES DISAPPOINT

Ocado blamed a shift in "ordering patterns" caused by the Olympics and the Diamond Jubilee for a dip in sales growth over the summer.

THE INDEPENDENT

BAE IN CHARM OFFENSIVE TO STAFF OVER MERGER PLAN

The management of defence giant BAE Systems has so far met with 600 head-office staff face-to-face to persuade them of the merits of its proposed 30 billion pound ($48.60 billion)merger with Airbus-owner EADS.