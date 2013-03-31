LONDON, March 31 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times

ATTACK ON 'ABSURD' ENERGY PLANS

Big business has forged a powerful new alliance with consumer groups to stop "absurd" coalition energy policies that they claim will send Britain "sleepwalking into blackouts".

PRU SNUBS WATCHDOG WITH CHIEF'S 7 MLN STG BONUS

Prudential is to deliver a parting rebuke to the Financial Services Authority by presenting a 7 million pound bonus to its chief executive.

RBS CUTS HUNDREDS MORE JOBS AT INVESTMENT BANK

RBS is planning further drastic cuts at its investment banking division after the Bank of England ordered lenders to fill a 25 billion pound black hole in their reserves this year.

GLENCORE WOOS CHINA WITH COPPER SELL-OFF

Glencore's 50 billion pound takeover of Xstrata could be finalised within days as the commodities trader examines a multi-billion-dollar mine sale to appease Chinese regulators.

FSA BOSS TO WORK FOR SOROS

Adair Turner, the departing chairman of the Financial Services Authority, has landed a new role at a think tank bankrolled by George Soros.

SERVICES SUCCESS FENDS OFF TRIPLE DIP

Exports from Britain's service sector are approaching highs last seen in the mid 1990s, the British Chambers of Commerce will say in its quarterly economic survey on Tuesday.

WORLDPAY TO THE RESCUE AT CITY WHITE ELEPHANT

WorldPay, the credit card processing company, is believed to be in talks with the owners of the Walbrook about a 100,000 sq ft letting - almost a quarter of the building.

KFC LAUNCHES FINGER LICKING JOBS DRIVE

KFC, the fried-chicken restaurant will create 1,600 jobs this year as part of plans to open 40 new outlets.

$600 MILLION HEDGIE HANGS UP HIS BOOTS

A 41-year-old hedge fund manager has resigned after making $630 million in six years.

The Sunday Telegraph

'STEALTH TAX ON ENERGY' ATTACKED

The government's new carbon levy is effectively a "stealth poll tax" that will only work to put up household electricity bills and hand a windfall to old nuclear plants, the head of energy giant E.ON has warned.

AIRLINES JOIN TALKS OVER SALE OF TRAFFIC CONTROLLER STAKE

Several major airlines have joined talks to sell their stake in Britain's 1 billion pound national air traffic controller, in concert with Thomas Cook and TUI Travel.

'I'M STAYING,' APAX CHIEF PROMISES INVESTORS

APAX's chief executive Martin Halusa, has reassured investors he will stay on for three more years once the private equity firm has raised its new 6 billion to 9 billion euro fund.

INQUIRY INTO CLAIMS FIRM OVER MIS-SELLING DATA 'LEAK'

The Ministry of Justice is investigating a claims management company founded by a former Barclays banker after receiving complaints from small businesses with claims against the bank over mis-sold interest rate hedging products about a potential leak of their confidential financial information.

The Mail on Sunday

FARCE OVER CRACKDOWN ON PAYDAY LENDERS

The promised clampdown on payday loan companies will be delayed by months after it emerged that some of the firms have still not been given a formal warning of their offences.

LLOYDS TO GO AHEAD WITH REBRANDING TO TSB WITHOUT CO-OP

Lloyds will rebrand 632 branches under the TSB name by the start of September, regardless of whether the deal to sell them to the Co-operative Bank goes ahead.

RAIL FIRMS DEMAND BIG FRANCHISE CUTS

Train operating companies are expected to save millions of pounds by renegotiating their franchise agreements with the government after last week's announcement extending many of the contracts.