LONDON Jan 21 The Times BP REASSURES AZERBAIJAN OVER ROSNEFT ALLIANCE BP's chief executive Bob Dudley flew to Baku before Christmas to stress that the oil major remained committed to the country in the wake of its new alliance with the Russian oil group Rosneft. Executives at Socar, Azerbaijan's state-run oil and gas group and a BP partner, had raised concerns about the influence that the Kremlin could wield through the Rosneft-BP tie-up.

IT SYSTEM WRITEDOWN COULD HIT CO-OP BANK PROFIT A new IT system at the Co-operative Bank could be scrapped if the bank completes the acquisition of 632 branches from the Lloyds Banking Group, resulting in a 200 million pound($320 million) writedown. The bank is likely to abandon its plan to replace its old IT system and use Lloyds' instead in return for a fee.

The Guardian INSURANCE BROKER AON TO DEFER BONUSES London-based insurance broker Aon is deferring the bonus payouts of 250 of its staff until the new tax year in order to exploit an income tax cut for top earners. The move comes days after Goldman Sachs scrapped plans to delay paying bonuses after criticism from Bank of England Governor Mervyn King.