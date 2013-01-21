LONDON Jan 21 The Times
BP REASSURES AZERBAIJAN OVER ROSNEFT ALLIANCE
BP's chief executive Bob Dudley flew to Baku before
Christmas to stress that the oil major remained committed to the
country in the wake of its new alliance with the Russian oil
group Rosneft. Executives at Socar, Azerbaijan's state-run oil
and gas group and a BP partner, had raised concerns about the
influence that the Kremlin could wield through the Rosneft-BP
tie-up.
IT SYSTEM WRITEDOWN COULD HIT CO-OP BANK PROFIT
A new IT system at the Co-operative Bank could be scrapped if
the bank completes the acquisition of 632 branches from the
Lloyds Banking Group, resulting in a 200 million
pound($320 million) writedown. The bank is likely to abandon its
plan to replace its old IT system and use Lloyds' instead in
return for a fee.
The Guardian
INSURANCE BROKER AON TO DEFER BONUSES
London-based insurance broker Aon is deferring the bonus payouts
of 250 of its staff until the new tax year in order to exploit
an income tax cut for top earners. The move comes days after
Goldman Sachs scrapped plans to delay paying bonuses after
criticism from Bank of England Governor Mervyn King.