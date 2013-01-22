LONDON Jan 22 The Times

NO THAW IN SMALL BUSINESS LENDING A government scheme to boost lending to businesses had little impact in the three months to November, according to a Bank of England report. Business lending contracted and interest rates on loans to small and medium sized businesses did not reduce, despite the introduction of the 80 billion pound Funding for Lending Scheme.

The Daily Telegraph BARCLAYS STAFF LINKED TO LIBOR SCANDAL TO BE NAMED A High Court judge has dismissed a plea for anonymity from more than 100 Barclays staff named in documents linked to the Libor-rigging scandal. The staff wanted reporting restrictions imposed ahead of a trial related to the fixing of the benchmark interest rate. The names could be released later this week, the newspaper said.

EASYJET FOUNDER THREATENS TO SELL STAKE OVER AIRCRAFT ORDER Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet, has reignited a dispute with the budget airline's directors over an plan to buy more planes by threatening to sell down his 37 percent family stake. In an open letter, he said he was increasingly concerned about the airline's expansion plan, and had sold 200,000 shares last week as an act of protest.