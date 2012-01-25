The Times

IMF ISSUES GLOBAL WARNING FOR 2012

Europe will enter a mild recession this year, Britain will slow to a crawl and growth worldwide will expand significantly less than hoped, the International Monetary Fund said.

HUAWEI BUYS A SECOND ASSET IN UK

Huawei, the Chinese group that beat Marconi to win a key BT fibre-optics contract, has strengthened its foothold in Britain by buying a research laboratory in East Anglia.

The Telegraph

PINAULT AIMING FOR MERGER WITH RIVAL

The man behind luxury brands Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Stella McCartney is hoping to spearhead consolidation in the UK insurance market with a 100 million pound ($156 million) bid to merge his AIM-listed Tawa with rival Charles Taylor.

EU RAISES PRESSURE WITH THREAT OF GREEK DEFAULT

EU officials have stepped up pressure on Greece and its creditor banks in a complex game of three-way brinkmanship, signalling that they will allow a Greek default to run its course unless both sides accept more pain.

CAIRN INVESTORS HALT PAYOUT TO CHAIRMAN

Cairn Energy has given in to shareholder pressure and dropped its plan to give chairman and former chief executive Bill Gammell a 3.5 million pound one-off reward package.

The Guardian

MCDONALD'S SAYS NEW JOBS WILL CREATE LIFELINE FOR UNEMPLOYED

McDonald's UK division said that new outlets as well as a shift to 24-hour opening would create 2,500 jobs and provide a lifeline to young job hunters.

The Independent

UK DEBT HITS 1 TRILLION POUND MARK

The UK's sovereign borrowing debt pile rose above 1 trillion pounds ($1.56 trillion) for the first time in December, official figures showed. Net debt, excluding financial interventions, reached 1,003.9 billion pounds, equal to 64.2 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)