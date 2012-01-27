PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
RBS CEO AWARDED SHARE BONUS WORTH $1.6 MILLION
Royal Bank of Scotland has kept its chief executive's annual bonus below the politically sensitive 1 million pound mark by awarding Stephen Hester a bonus of 3.6 million shares, worth 996.12 pounds ($1.6 million) on top of his 1.2 million pound salary.
COMPANY DIRECTORS GIVEN LOOPHOLE BY UK GOVERNMENT
British property industry executives have reacted with fury to a government U-turn on insolvency laws which allow directors of struggling companies to ditch their obligations to creditors.
The Telegraph
PORTUGAL MAY GIVE CREDITORS HAIRCUTS
Portugal is fighting a losing battle to contain its public debt and may be forced to impose haircuts of up to 50 percent on private creditors, according to a top German institute.
UK'S OSBORNE TO UNVEIL POWERS TO CONTROL BANKS
The British treasury will on Friday publish plans for a radical overhaul of financial regulation that will hand the UK's finance minister George Osborne new powers.
The Guardian
EAZYJET BOOSTED BY RISE IN BUSINESS PASSENGERS
EasyJet has reported strong growth in revenue and passenger numbers for the last three months of 2011, thanks to a rise in business passengers and better weather than a year ago.
The Independent
CORYTON REFINERY OIL SHIPMENT AWAITING PAYMENT
A tanker loaded with 60,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil destined for the struggling Coryton refinery has anchored outside London in the Thames Estuary for five days awaiting payment for its cargo.
EQUITY FIRMS DROP OUT OF RACE FOR PEACOCKS
Several private equity firms have exited the race to acquire Peacocks, the collapsed clothing retailer. Cinven, Permira and Sun European Partners, which acquired its stablemate clothing chain Bonmarche this week, are among those to drop out. ($1 = 0.6370 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
