The Times

MINING CHIEFS IN SECRET MEETING TO HALT TAX RISES

The heads of the world's biggest mining companies met in secret in Davos last week to discuss ways in which to halt the growing threat of resource nationalism.

UBS CEMENTS PLACE IN LONDON'S FINANCIAL FUTURE

UBS has cemented its future in London's financial district after finalising a deal to move to a new 500 million-pound ($780 million) headquarters in London.

The Telegraph

RBS TO PAY OUT INVESTMENT BANKERS

Royal Bank of Scotland, the lender at the centre of a storm over its chief executive's bonus, is to pay out as much as 1.5 billion pounds to UK bankers as it counts the cost of its disastrous foray into investment banking.

FACEBOOK CLOSE TO $100 MILLION FLOATATION

Facebook is this week expected to file for a flotation that could value the world's largest social networking site at $100 billion.

G4S EXPECTED TO AXE ADVISORS

Olympics security provider G4S is expected to axe advisers this week following its humiliating failure to buy Danish cleaning firm ISS.

The Guardian

RBS CHIEF WAIVES CONTROVERSIAL BONUS

The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland Stephen Hester has bowed to intense political pressure and waived a bonus of nearly 1 million pound ($1.57 million).

The Independent

CINVEN ENDS INTEREST IN STRUGGLING MOTHERCARE

The private equity firm Cinven has ended its interest in a potential bid for Mothercare, the struggling maternity product retailer.

MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY VENTURE PLANNED IN UK

Christopher Stainforth, the financier acquitted of deception charges in the 1990s Blue Arrow case, will start a medical technology venture this week, becoming chairman and director of a small Plus-listed company. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)