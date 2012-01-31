The Times

CBI HEAD TELLS UK MINISTERS TO CURB BONUS ATTITUDE

Confederation of British Industry president Sir Roger Carr has accused politicians of harming the international reputation of the London's financial services district by resorting to terms of populist abuse in the row over bankers' bonuses.

AUSTRALIANS STIR UP LEGAL MARKET WITH TAKEOVER

Slater & Gordon, the world's first publicly listed law firm, sent shockwaves through the British legal sector on Monday with a deal to take over one of the country's leading personal injury practices.

The Telegraph

FIVE AT RBS SET TO SHARE BONUS POT

Five top investment bankers at RBS are in line to pick up around 30 million pounds ($47.04 million) in bonuses and pay despite the fierce public backlash against bumper payouts at the taxpayer-controlled lender.

PORTUGUESE BORROWING COSTS FUEL CRISIS FEARS

Surging borrowing costs in Portugal have raised the spectre of a second full-fledged contagion crisis in the euro zone, eclipsing the latest efforts by EU leaders in Brussels to agree on Europe's bailout machinery and a strategy for Greece.

SHARES IN UK BANKS FALL AMID BONUS CONTROVERSY

The UK taxpayer lost almost 900 million pounds on the value of its shares in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group on Monday amid fears that the backlash against bonuses would damage their performance.

The Guardian

FORMER UBS BANKER DENIES ALL CHARGES OF FRAUD

Kweku Adoboli, the former UBS investment banker accused of gambling away 1.5 billion pounds in the UK's biggest fraud, denied the charges in court in London on Monday.

The Independent

EASYJET FOUNDER MOVES TO CURB EXECUTIVE PAY

Discontent over excessive corporate pay exploded at the budget airline Easyjet with founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou's angry reaction to directors who threatened to quit over his plans to curb remuneration in the boardroom.

($1 = 0.6377 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)