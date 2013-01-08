The Times
BATTLE IS REJOINED AS ROTHSCHILD RETURNS TO THE FRAY AT BUMI
Nat Rothschild has kicked off a quest to reinstall himself as a
director of Bumi Plc and oust 12 of its 14 board
members by calling a shareholder meeting of the miner.
NEW PEARSON CHIEF TELLS APPRENTICESHIP STAFF 'YOU'RE FIRED'
Pearson's new chief executive John Fallon has started
his tenure by closing the firm's struggling UK apprenticeship
business, Pearson in Practice, at a cost of 560 jobs.
IT COMPANIES ACCUSED OF UNDERPAYING TAX BY 800 MLN STG
Microsoft, IBM and other companies with
lucrative government contracts pay little or no corporation tax,
a UK politician said.
The Telegraph
MORRISONS LOOKS TO ONLINE SALES AFTER SLUMP
Wm Morrison, the UK's fourth largest supermarket group,
is preparing to start selling food online for the first time
after a drop in sales over Christmas.
BLOODBATH IN CITY AS JOBS TOTAL AT 8-YEAR-LOW
The number of people employed in front-line jobs in banks in the
UK has fallen to just under 152,000, the lowest level since the
summer of 2004, data showed.
BALFOUR BEATTY CHIEF TYLER LEAVES AFTER PROFIT WARNING
Balfour Beatty's chief executive Ian Tyler is to step
down two months after the infrastructure giant issued a profit
warning.
The Independent
BANK GAMBLE PAYS OFF FOR ODEY'S FLAGSHIP HEDGE FUND
Financier Crispin Odey's flagship hedge fund posted a 24 percent
return last year to become the world's fifth-best-performing
fund, helped by investments in companies such as Barclays
and BSkyB.