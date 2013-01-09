The Telegraph CONSORTIUM PULLS OUT OF STANSTED BID The Australasian consortium bidding for London's Stansted airport has dropped out of the running, turning the bid into a likely two-horse race.

HBOS BOSSES AMONG EIGHT CHARGED OVER 35 MLN POUND FRAUD Two ex-senior managers at HBOS were among eight people charged by UK police in connection with an alleged 35 million pound ($56 million) fraud.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC HIRES US CHIEF TO LEAD FIGHT AGAINST RIVAL Virgin Atlantic has hired an American Airlines executive to succeed Steve Ridgway as its chief executive on Feb. 1. 'GREEDY' PUB GIANTS FACE LEGAL CRACKDOWN Pub companies Enterprise Inns and Punch Taverns may be in the line of fire after Business Secretary Vince Cable declared war on pub companies who are exploiting their tenants.

The Times BANK OF CANADA SHUNS THE GLOBAL APPROACH The Bank of Canada has said it will accept applications from Canadian nationals, in a pointed rejection of the UK's approach to a global search for a governor of the Bank of England.

PROFITS TAKE HIT AS DEBENHAMS SLUGS IT OUT WITH RIVALS Attempts to match rivals' discounts over Christmas have taken their toll on profits at Debenhams.

The Guardian TWITTER POSTS PROFITS OF JUST 16,500 POUNDS IN UK Twitter posted profits of just 16,500 pounds in the first accounts filed for its UK subsidiary.

TESCO DEFENDS INVESTMENT IN COFFEE SHOPS Tesco's chief executive explained on Tuesday the reasons for the supermarket's investment in an artisan coffee shop business.