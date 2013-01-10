The Telegraph M&S REVEALS FESTIVE SLUMP ON WEAK CLOTHING SALES Marks & Spencer Group Plc was hit by a worse-than-expected fall in clothing sales in the run up to Christmas.

UBS MANAGERS 'INEFFECTIVE' OVER LIBOR RIGGING Senior UBS managers have called management at the Swiss bank "ineffective" and "arrogant in missing Libor rigging as it emerged that only 18 out of 70 staff involved in the scandal had been fired.

The Times MILLIONS ARE SQUANDERED AS RED TAPE CHOKES ACTION Millions of pounds of taxpayers money has been spent seeking public opinion on subjects ranging from scallops to the electronic monitoring of pigs.

SAINSBURY SAYS IT IS CHRISTMAS WINNER J Sainsbury Plc claimed on Thursday that it was the winner amid a bruising Christmas for retailers even as it reported its weakest sales growth in eight years.

The Independent JESSOPS JOBS ON THE LINE AS CHAIN IS 2013'S FIRST CASUALTY Camera store chain Jessops has become 2013's first high street casualty after it collapsed on Wednesday, leaving 2,000 jobs under threat.

The Guardian REGENERATED: 6 MLN STG FOR POWER STATION FLAT Battersea power station has joined the London property boom after the first slew of flats on the site were put on sale.