The Times
SWISS CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR UNDER FIRE
The governor of Switzerland's central bank is under pressure
to explain why his wife transferred $500,000 of Swiss currency
into U.S. dollars shortly before authorities intervened to cap
the value of the soaraway franc.
GERMANY RECORDS LOWEST EVER JOBLESS FIGURES
Germany's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since
reunification 20 years ago despite the eurozone debt crisis.
Figures showed that unemployment in Europe's biggest economy
fell by 22,000 in December to 2.88 million.
The Telegraph
MANUFACTURING DATA HEIGHTENS FEARS OF NEW UK RECESSION
The British manufacturing sector shrank less than expected
in December but rounded off the worst quarterly performance in
more than two years, putting the economy on course for a
recession in 2012.
MAGAZINE OWNER EYES HMV CONCERT VENUES
The owner of Time Out listings magazine, Peter Dubens, is
one of the possible bidders for HMV Live, owned by the
struggling music retailer HMV.
MICROSOFT SETTLES MILLION POUND SUIT FROM FORMER EXECUTIVE
Microsoft has pulled the curtain down on a
long-running row over the alleged poor behaviour of some of its
staff by agreeing an out-of-court settlement.
The Guardian
GREECE WARNS IT COULD EXIT EURO IN THREE MONTHS
The Greek government has stepped up the pressure on its
eurozone paymasters by warning that unless a new bailout for the
recession-hit country is agreed within the next three months it
will be forced out of the single currency.
The Independent
WORLD'S GOVERNMENTS SEEK TO RAISE TRILLIONS IN 2012
The world's sovereign bond markets face a monumental test in
2012 as the largest economies attempt to roll over a combined
total of $7.6 trillion in debt.
FOUNDER OF TOOLSTATION SELLS STAKE FOR MILLIONS
Mark Goddard-Watts has pocketed £24 million pounds after he
sold the remainder of the hardware supplier business he founded
just eight years ago to Travis Perkins, which operates the UK's
biggest network of builders' merchants.
($1 = 0.6396 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)