FTSE BIDS FAREWELL TO THE FINAL SALARY PENSION SCHEME

Shell, the last FTSE 100 company still to offer new recruits a generous guaranteed pension linked to final salary, has capitulated by announcing plans to axe the policy.

BRITISH GAS PREPARING TO BRING DOWN RECORD BILLS

British Gas is preparing to end a year of runaway inflation in household energy prices by becoming the first nationwide power company to bring down its bills from their present record levels.

The Daily Telegraph

UK SERVICES SECTOR LEAPS TO CALM RECESSION FEARS

A surprisingly strong performance from the UK's dominant services sector in December dampened fears Britain's economy is already back in recession.

BP'S NORTH SEA FIRE "COULD HAVE BEEN FATAL"

A fire on a BP platform in the North Sea last year could have led to fatalities, regulators said, as the British oil major once again came under attack for safety breaches, according to the Norwegian regulator the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA).

SWITZERLAND'S CENTRAL BANK CHIEF DENIES WRONGDOING

The embattled head of Switzerland's powerful central bank has denied accusations of insider trading and refused to resign, as he rounded on his opponents for compromising the country's controversial banking secrecy laws.

The Guardian

EURO PLUNGES ON FEARS OF BANKING CRISIS

The Italian bank UniCredit warned its investors of the potential risk of a break-up of the single currency as the euro was battered to a 16-month low against the pound on anxiety about the health of eurozone governments and their banks

The Independent

ENRC SETTLES CONGO COPPER MINE ROW

Mining group ENRC has settled the legal battle with a rival over ownership of a copper mine in the Congo by handing over $1.25 billion in a deal that could go some way towards cleaning up its battered reputation.

