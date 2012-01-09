The Times
KPMG PARTNERS SUFFER SLIDE IN PROFITS
Partners at KPMG have suffered an 80,000 pound
fall in their average share of profits, capping a tough year for
Britain's biggest accountants.
ROLLS-ROYCE RECORDS BEST PERFORMANCE TO DATE
Roll-Royce Motor Cars has defied the downturn to smash its
record for luxury car sales. The popularity of the "baby" Rolls
led to 3,538 sales last year, the best performance in its 106
years.
The Daily Telegraph
CAMERON TO ABANDON PLANS TO ABOLISH 50 PENCE TAX
British Prime Minister David Cameron is to abandon plans to
scrap the 50 pence higher rate of income tax before 2015.
LADBROKES BETS ON TECH TALKS
Ladbrokes has started talks with Irish billionaire
Dermot Desmond, the owner of the Betdaq betting exchange, over a
"technology" deal to revamp the bookmaker's faltering online
business.
TOBIN TAX COULD LEAVE HOLE IN EU FINANCES
Plans to levy a tax on financial transactions across Europe
could leave a 116 billion euro (95 billion pound) hole in the
region's public finances, a report has said,
The Guardian
UK RETAIL INDUSTRY HIT HARD OVER CHRISTMAS
The dire state of Britain's high street will be drawn into
focus this week as two of the nation's best known brands, Blacks
Leisure and La Senza, will join a growing list of
retail casualties.
The Independent
RBS CHIEF TO PICK UP MORE BONUS MILLIONS
Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Stephen
Hester is set to pocket another multimillion-pound bonus for a
year's work that has seen the share price more than halve.
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)