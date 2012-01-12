The Times

UK'S OSBORNE MAY SEEK ANSWERS OVER RBS BONUSES

British finance minister George Osborne piled on the pressure for pay restraint at Royal Bank of Scotland, saying that he personally wanted to talk to the management before any bonuses were paid out in the coming months.

UK HOUSEHOLDS TO BENEFIT AS EDF CUTS RETAIL GAS PRICE

British households have been urged to avoid locking in utility payments if they want to benefit from the price war heralded by EDF Energy's gas price cuts on Wednesday.

The Telegraph

EURO ZONE TREATY ALLOWS FOR FLEXIBILITY OF RULES

European countries will be allowed to ignore new fiscal rules in difficult economic times, according to a draft of the region's new treaty which appears to water down plans for a tough pact.

FACEBOOK'S UK SHARE DECLINES

Facebook usage in the UK has fallen by more than seven percentage points in the last year, fuelling concerns that it may have hit saturation point.

ECB LOANS FAIL TO MAKE IMPACT

Euro zone banks have deposited nearly all the money they borrowed last month from the European Central Bank back with the lender, according to analysts at Barclays Capital.

The Guardian

CHINA'S COLLAPSE "WILL BRING ECONOMIC CRISIS CLIMAX"

A looming hard landing in China will bring the financial and economic crisis of the past five years to a climax in 2012, one of London's leading financial analysts has said.

The Independent

RBS CUTS SPARK UNION SHOWDOWN

Royal Bank of Scotland is set for a showdown with unions as it prepares to unveil thousands of job cuts at a time when the body charged with overseeing the taxpayers' stake is in crisis.

