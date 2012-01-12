The Times
UK'S OSBORNE MAY SEEK ANSWERS OVER RBS BONUSES
British finance minister George Osborne piled on the
pressure for pay restraint at Royal Bank of Scotland,
saying that he personally wanted to talk to the management
before any bonuses were paid out in the coming months.
UK HOUSEHOLDS TO BENEFIT AS EDF CUTS RETAIL GAS PRICE
British households have been urged to avoid locking in
utility payments if they want to benefit from the price war
heralded by EDF Energy's gas price cuts on Wednesday.
The Telegraph
EURO ZONE TREATY ALLOWS FOR FLEXIBILITY OF RULES
European countries will be allowed to ignore new fiscal
rules in difficult economic times, according to a draft of the
region's new treaty which appears to water down plans for a
tough pact.
FACEBOOK'S UK SHARE DECLINES
Facebook usage in the UK has fallen by more than seven
percentage points in the last year, fuelling concerns that it
may have hit saturation point.
ECB LOANS FAIL TO MAKE IMPACT
Euro zone banks have deposited nearly all the money they
borrowed last month from the European Central Bank back with the
lender, according to analysts at Barclays Capital.
The Guardian
CHINA'S COLLAPSE "WILL BRING ECONOMIC CRISIS CLIMAX"
A looming hard landing in China will bring the financial and
economic crisis of the past five years to a climax in 2012, one
of London's leading financial analysts has said.
The Independent
RBS CUTS SPARK UNION SHOWDOWN
Royal Bank of Scotland is set for a showdown with
unions as it prepares to unveil thousands of job cuts at a time
when the body charged with overseeing the taxpayers' stake is in
crisis.
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)