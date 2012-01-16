The Times
OSBORNE TO UNVEIL NEW DEAL WITH CHINA
British finance minister George Osborne will hail a
ground-breaking agreement with China on Monday that will bring a
multibillion pound boost to the UK's financial services
district.
UK PRISON SELL-OFF OPENS DOOR TO PRIVATISATION
Seven private companies are bidding for 2 billion pounds of
contracts to run nine English jails in what is being regarded by
many as the first move towards the wide privatisation of the
British Prison Service.
The Daily Telegraph
RBS PUSHES PEACOCKS TO BRINK OF ADMINISTRATION
The Royal Bank of Scotland has emerged as the main
lender refusing to save Peacocks, the struggling retailer,
putting 10,000 jobs at risk.
EURO ZONE SET FOR TURBULENT DAY OF TRADING
Global markets are set for a rocky day of trading after
German leader Angela Merkel warned that it could take many
months to rebuild confidence in the eurozone.
UK INTEREST RATES ON HOLD "UNTIL 2016"
Interest rates will stay on hold at their record low until
2016, according to a leading forecaster, amid warnings that the
UK has already double dipped back into recession.
The Guardian
UK MANUFACTURING SECTOR UNCERTAIN ABOUT GROWTH FOR 2012
Half of Britain's manufacturing bosses expect the economy to
deteriorate further this year as the UK continues to feel the
fallout of the deep crisis with its key trading partner the
eurozone.
The Independent
UK'S CLEGG URGES BUDGET TARGETING THE RICH
British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is demanding a "tax
the rich" budget in March to head off growing fears that the
coalition will lose public support because its deficit reduction
programme is seen as unfair on ordinary families.
($1 = 0.6542 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)