The Times
RATING AGENCY CUTS EU BAIL OUT FUND
Europe's attempt to restore confidence in its stricken
currency suffered a new blow last night when its crisis fighting
fund was downgraded by Standard & Poor's.
UK MOBILE OPERATOR ORANGE SET TO FOLD
One of Britain's best-known brands is set to disappear after
the owner of Orange, Everything Everywhere, said that it was
considering renaming the mobile operator.
The Telegraph
CARNIVAL COUNTING COST OF CRUISE SHIP DISASTER
Shares in Carnival, the owner of the Costa Concordia
cruise ship, fell 16.5 percent after the company warned the
accident off Italy's coast would cost it at least $135 million.
DEBT CRISIS NEARING THE END, SAYS HSBC CHIEF
The European debt crisis is likely to be over in a
"reasonably short timeframe," the chairman of HSBC Douglas Flint
has predicted.
OIL PRICES RISE FOLLOWING IRAN THREAT
Oil prices climbed 97 cents to $111.22 a barrel on Monday,
after Iran issued fresh threats to cut off up to 17 million
barrels per day of oil supply from world markets by shutting
down the Strait of Hormuz.
The Guardian
MILLIONS WIPED OFF SHIP OWNER'S FORTUNE
More than £300 million has been wiped off the paper fortune
of Micky Arison, the multibillionaire boss of the company that
owned the stricken cruise liner Costa Concordia.
The Independent
GERMAN YOGHURT GIANT TAKES OVER UK MILK PRODUCER
The first big takeover of the year was sealed on Monday as
Britain's biggest milk producer Robert Wiseman agreed a 280
million pound bid from Germany's yoghurts and desserts giant
Muller.
($1 = 0.6524 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)