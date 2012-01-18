The Times
CITIGROUP PLUNGES AS RIVAL OVERTAKES
Citigroup's investment banking business plunged into
the red in the fourth quarter of last year as revenues from
trading and deal advice dried up.
DS SMITH MAKES BET ON RECYCLED PACKAGING
Britain's DS Smith is paying 1.3 billion pounds for
a Swedish corrugated board business in the belief that
environmental challenges are likely to prompt manufacturers to
use more cardboard and less plastic, glass or metal.
The Telegraph
GOLDMAN STAFF IN LINE FOR PAY OUT
Goldman Sachs' staff are in line to collect $12.6
billion in pay and bonuses this year despite a fall in profits,
sparking another row about bankers' remuneration.
CINVEN SNAPS UP PATENT FIRM CPA
Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) has signed a deal to sell
CPA, its patent business, to private equity firm Cinven
for 950 million pounds ($1.46 billion).
The Guardian
AIRBUS PROMISES 600 NEW UK JOBS
Airbus has pledged to create up to 600 jobs in the
UK this year, but sent a shot across the bows of domestic
manufacturers by warning that Britain's GKN recently lost out on
a lucrative parts contract to a Korean rival because it was not
competitive enough.
The Independent
GREEK RESCUE BLOCKED BY HEDGE FUND
A group of hedge funds is threatening to block a last ditch
attempt to save Greece from defaulting on its huge debt pile,
unless they are guaranteed a significant pay out.
BOE GOVERNOR WARNS BANKERS TO REIGN IN BONUSES
The Governor of the Bank of England warned senior bankers on
Tuesday that they should not pay themselves huge bonuses as the
rest of the country suffers a fall in the standards of living.
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)