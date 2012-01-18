The Times

CITIGROUP PLUNGES AS RIVAL OVERTAKES

Citigroup's investment banking business plunged into the red in the fourth quarter of last year as revenues from trading and deal advice dried up.

DS SMITH MAKES BET ON RECYCLED PACKAGING

Britain's DS Smith is paying 1.3 billion pounds for a Swedish corrugated board business in the belief that environmental challenges are likely to prompt manufacturers to use more cardboard and less plastic, glass or metal.

The Telegraph

GOLDMAN STAFF IN LINE FOR PAY OUT

Goldman Sachs' staff are in line to collect $12.6 billion in pay and bonuses this year despite a fall in profits, sparking another row about bankers' remuneration.

CINVEN SNAPS UP PATENT FIRM CPA

Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) has signed a deal to sell CPA, its patent business, to private equity firm Cinven for 950 million pounds ($1.46 billion).

The Guardian

AIRBUS PROMISES 600 NEW UK JOBS

Airbus has pledged to create up to 600 jobs in the UK this year, but sent a shot across the bows of domestic manufacturers by warning that Britain's GKN recently lost out on a lucrative parts contract to a Korean rival because it was not competitive enough.

The Independent

GREEK RESCUE BLOCKED BY HEDGE FUND

A group of hedge funds is threatening to block a last ditch attempt to save Greece from defaulting on its huge debt pile, unless they are guaranteed a significant pay out.

BOE GOVERNOR WARNS BANKERS TO REIGN IN BONUSES

The Governor of the Bank of England warned senior bankers on Tuesday that they should not pay themselves huge bonuses as the rest of the country suffers a fall in the standards of living.

($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)