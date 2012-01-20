The Times
BUFFETT BUYS SHARES IN TESCO
U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett has given Tesco a
500 million pound vote of confidence by buying millions of
shares in the aftermath of last week's shock profits warning.
GOOGLE TAKES A $20 BILLION HAMMERING
Investors wiped nearly $20 billion off Google's
market value on Thursday after the search giant reported a
dramatic slowdown in profits growth in the final quarter.
The Telegraph
BP MAY ADD TO GULF OF MEXICO SPILL BILL
BP is likely to settle with the U.S. government over
the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, in a move that would add up to $13
billion to the company's total bill for the disaster, a leading
analyst said on Thursday.
KODAK'S BANKRUPTCY MAY AFFECT UK PENSIONS
Kodak's UK pension scheme may face a fight with other
creditors for millions of pounds after the photography pioneer
filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.
The Guardian
BOE GOVERNOR WARNED OF RISK POSED BY UK FOSSIL FUELS
The huge reserves of coal, oil and gas held by companies
listed in the UK are "sub-prime" assets posing a systemic risk
to economic stability, a high-profile coalition of investors,
politicians and scientists has warned Bank of England's
governor, Sir Mervyn King.
MORGAN STANLEY PAYS STAFF 10 BILLION POUNDS
Morgan Stanley has used more than half of its 2011
revenue to pay its staff, providing another illustration that
pay in London's financial district is not always linked to
performance.
The Independent
IMF PREDICTS EURO ZONE RECESSION IN 2012
The International Monetary Fund will next week forecast a
return to recession for the eurozone in 2012, a move likely to
increase the pressure on governments to contribute to its latest
$600 billion fundraising drive.
($1 = 0.6464 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)