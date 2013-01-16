LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) -

Telegraph

LLOYDS AND RBS NEED BILLIONS MORE CAPITAL, BOE SAYS

Senior Bank of England officials, speaking before a Treasury Select Committee in Parliament, said bailed-out banks RBS and Lloyds were suffering from a material capital shortfall.

BANKS USING FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME TO 'RIP OFF'

The FSA's head of prudential regulation told Parliament that interest rates for borrowers had not come down to the same extent as those paid on deposits, raising questions as to whether the Funding for Lending Scheme was delivering on its aims.

BUNDESBANK PULLS GOLD FROM ABROAD

Germany's Bundesbank is to pull some of its gold reserves from New York and all its gold from Paris in order to tighten controls and fight future currency crises.

The Times

BANKS AND REGULATORS LOOK TO BRING CURTAIN DOWN ON PPI

The British banking industry and the FSA are in talks to establish a cut-off date to end the costly stream of claims from the public relating to banks' mis-selling of payment protection insurance.