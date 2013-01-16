LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) -
Telegraph
LLOYDS AND RBS NEED BILLIONS MORE CAPITAL, BOE SAYS
Senior Bank of England officials, speaking before a Treasury
Select Committee in Parliament, said bailed-out banks RBS
and Lloyds were suffering from a material
capital shortfall.
BANKS USING FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME TO 'RIP OFF'
The FSA's head of prudential regulation told Parliament that
interest rates for borrowers had not come down to the same
extent as those paid on deposits, raising questions as to
whether the Funding for Lending Scheme was delivering on its
aims.
BUNDESBANK PULLS GOLD FROM ABROAD
Germany's Bundesbank is to pull some of its gold reserves
from New York and all its gold from Paris in order to tighten
controls and fight future currency crises.
The Times
BANKS AND REGULATORS LOOK TO BRING CURTAIN DOWN ON PPI
The British banking industry and the FSA are in talks to
establish a cut-off date to end the costly stream of claims from
the public relating to banks' mis-selling of payment protection
insurance.