LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) -
Telegraph
RIO CHIEF PAYS PRICE FOR AFRICAN COAL FIASCO
Rio Tinto chief executive Tom Albanese said he was
leaving his post after the mining firm announced a huge
writedown on a $4 billion African coal takeover.
SPIRE SEALS HOSPITAL SALE-AND-LEASEBACK DEAL
Private hospitals group Spire will sell a 700 million pound
property portfolio to two hedge funds and a Malaysian investor,
the first major sale-and-leaseback deal since the financial
crisis.
FINANCIAL TIMES TOUTED BY BANKS FOR 1 BLN STG
Investment banks are courting potential buyers for the
Financial Times, seeking between 740 million and 1 billion
pounds for the newspaper. The FT's owner Pearson said
it categorically denied that it had initiated a sale process,
either formally or informally.
The Times
NIGHTMARE FOR BOEING AS DREAMLINER GROUNDED
The official investigation into electrical and battery
failures on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner could take months,
casting doubt over the aircraft's future. The global fleet of
Dreamliners was grounded indefinitely on Thursday.
Guardian
OUSTED RIO TINTO BOSS POCKETED 22 MLN STG IN CASH AND SHARES
Tom Albanese, who stepped down from Rio Tinto on Thursday,
received almost 22 million pounds in cash and share options
during the time he led the miner.