The Times

LIBOR SCANDAL SUCKS IN THE BANK OF ENGLAND

The Bank of England was dragged into the rates-rigging scandal on Tuesday after a potentially damaging email was published by Barclays only hours after Bob Diamond, its chief executive, resigned.

ANGRY SHAREHOLDERS DEMAND BARCAP IS CUT TO SIZE

Leading Barclays shareholders called on Tuesday for a dramatic scaling back of its investment banking division in the wake of Bob Diamond's abrupt departure.

The Telegraph

THE BOE TOLD US TO DO IT, CLAIMS BARCLAYS

The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Paul Tucker encouraged Barclays to try to lower interest rates after coming under pressure from senior members of the last Labour government, documents disclosed on Tuesday.

DIAMOND MAY FACE A FIGHT FOR HIS BONUS

Barclays may try to force Bob Diamond to forfeit up to 20 million pounds ($31.36 million) in pay and bonuses, it emerged on Tuesday.

ACTIVIST INVESTOR OPPOSES 'GLENSTRATA'

The mega-merger of Glencore and Xstrata is under even greater pressure after activist investor Knight Vinke threw its weight behind calls for Glencore to up its offer.

The Guardian

BARCLAYS BOSS PREPARES FOR RIPOSTE OVER LIBOR SCANDAL

Bob Diamond, the boss of Barclays who resigned from the embattled bank on Tuesday, will come out fighting for his reputation today when he appears before a powerful committee of MPs.

The Independent

WERE THE BOE AND WHITEHALL IN ON IT?

The Bank of England was dragged into the interest-rate rigging scandal on Tuesday after an email was released suggesting it may have encouraged banks to doctor their borrowing costs during the financial crisis.

($1 = 0.6378 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Walsh)