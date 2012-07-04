Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
The Times
LIBOR SCANDAL SUCKS IN THE BANK OF ENGLAND
The Bank of England was dragged into the rates-rigging scandal on Tuesday after a potentially damaging email was published by Barclays only hours after Bob Diamond, its chief executive, resigned.
ANGRY SHAREHOLDERS DEMAND BARCAP IS CUT TO SIZE
Leading Barclays shareholders called on Tuesday for a dramatic scaling back of its investment banking division in the wake of Bob Diamond's abrupt departure.
The Telegraph
THE BOE TOLD US TO DO IT, CLAIMS BARCLAYS
The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Paul Tucker encouraged Barclays to try to lower interest rates after coming under pressure from senior members of the last Labour government, documents disclosed on Tuesday.
DIAMOND MAY FACE A FIGHT FOR HIS BONUS
Barclays may try to force Bob Diamond to forfeit up to 20 million pounds ($31.36 million) in pay and bonuses, it emerged on Tuesday.
ACTIVIST INVESTOR OPPOSES 'GLENSTRATA'
The mega-merger of Glencore and Xstrata is under even greater pressure after activist investor Knight Vinke threw its weight behind calls for Glencore to up its offer.
The Guardian
BARCLAYS BOSS PREPARES FOR RIPOSTE OVER LIBOR SCANDAL
Bob Diamond, the boss of Barclays who resigned from the embattled bank on Tuesday, will come out fighting for his reputation today when he appears before a powerful committee of MPs.
The Independent
WERE THE BOE AND WHITEHALL IN ON IT?
The Bank of England was dragged into the interest-rate rigging scandal on Tuesday after an email was released suggesting it may have encouraged banks to doctor their borrowing costs during the financial crisis.
($1 = 0.6378 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Walsh)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.