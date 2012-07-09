LONDON, July 8 The Times

BILLIONAIRE 'WITH MAFIA LINK SPIED ON RIVALS'

One of the world's richest businessmen, with ties to Britain's political elite, had links with a brutal mafia clan and used contacts in the Russian intelligence service to spy on rivals, according to court testimony obtained by The Times.

The Telegraph

BP IS DRAGGED INTO SFO 'BRIBERY' INVESTIGATION

BP is facing a Serious Fraud Office investigation relating to work the company has been involved with in Azerbaijan.

TUCKER 'AWARE OF MOVE TO FIX LIBOR'

The deputy governor of the Bank of England was warned that UK lenders were manipulating interest rates a year before he allegedly gave Barclays "a nod and a wink" to rig its own, in a call with former chief executive Bob Diamond in 2008.

MERKEL TOLD TO COME CLEAN ON EU DEBT DEAL

German president Joachim Gauck has ordered Chancellor Angela Merkel to clarify exactly what she agreed behind closed doors at the EU crisis summit 10 days ago.

UK PENSIONERS TO BE INSURED AGAINST STOCK MARKET

Workers will be able to protect their pensions by insuring savings against stock market falls under plans being drawn up by ministers.

The Guardian

PHONE HACKING: PROSECUTOR TO DECIDE CHARGES WITHIN WEEKS

Prosecutors aim to decide by the end of this month whether they will bring phone hacking charges against former News of the World journalists, the director of public prosecutions has told the Guardian.

The Independent

WE'RE POWERLESS TO GET TRUTH ABOUT BANKERS, SAYS MP

Politicians have been virtually "useless" so far at getting to the truth behind the banking scandal, Andrea Leadsom, one of the MPs responsible for investigating the affair, has admitted.

