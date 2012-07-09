UPDATE 1-Greek utility says being investigated by EU competition watchdog
* PPC says inspected over allegations it has violated competition
LONDON, July 8 The Times
BILLIONAIRE 'WITH MAFIA LINK SPIED ON RIVALS'
One of the world's richest businessmen, with ties to Britain's political elite, had links with a brutal mafia clan and used contacts in the Russian intelligence service to spy on rivals, according to court testimony obtained by The Times.
The Telegraph
BP IS DRAGGED INTO SFO 'BRIBERY' INVESTIGATION
BP is facing a Serious Fraud Office investigation relating to work the company has been involved with in Azerbaijan.
TUCKER 'AWARE OF MOVE TO FIX LIBOR'
The deputy governor of the Bank of England was warned that UK lenders were manipulating interest rates a year before he allegedly gave Barclays "a nod and a wink" to rig its own, in a call with former chief executive Bob Diamond in 2008.
MERKEL TOLD TO COME CLEAN ON EU DEBT DEAL
German president Joachim Gauck has ordered Chancellor Angela Merkel to clarify exactly what she agreed behind closed doors at the EU crisis summit 10 days ago.
UK PENSIONERS TO BE INSURED AGAINST STOCK MARKET
Workers will be able to protect their pensions by insuring savings against stock market falls under plans being drawn up by ministers.
The Guardian
PHONE HACKING: PROSECUTOR TO DECIDE CHARGES WITHIN WEEKS
Prosecutors aim to decide by the end of this month whether they will bring phone hacking charges against former News of the World journalists, the director of public prosecutions has told the Guardian.
The Independent
WE'RE POWERLESS TO GET TRUTH ABOUT BANKERS, SAYS MP
Politicians have been virtually "useless" so far at getting to the truth behind the banking scandal, Andrea Leadsom, one of the MPs responsible for investigating the affair, has admitted.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* PPC says inspected over allegations it has violated competition
KADUNA, Nigeria, Feb 15 Talba Goni has been trying without luck to get government funds or loans to restart a textile plant in Kaduna, the former industrial heartland in northern Nigeria, that he was running until it closed almost 15 years ago.
Feb 15 U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories soared to record highs last week as refineries cut output and gasoline demand softened, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.