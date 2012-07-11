The Times
VICTORY FOR REBELS AS PM KILLS VOTE ON LORDS REFORM
David Cameron ducked a showdown with scores of Tory Party
rebels on Tuesday in an increasingly divisive row over reform of
the House of Lords that has brought the coalition to its lowest
ebb.
The Telegraph
DIAMOND: ALLEGATIONS 'UNFAIR AND UNFOUNDED'
Bob Diamond has branded as "terribly unfair" and "unfounded"
claims that he misled MPs over Libor rigging as the former
Barclays chief tried to rescue his reputation by
dropping claims for bonuses worth up to 20 million pounds
($30.99 million).
M&S CHANGES THE GUARD AS BOSTOCK HEADS FOR THE EXIT
Marc Bolland, the chief executive of Marks and Spencer
, has executed a major reshuffle of the retailer's board
in an attempt to reverse a slump in clothing sales.
BOE'S KING WARNS OF 'BLACK CLOUD; AS GERMANY WAVERS
The euro zone crisis has created a "great black cloud of
uncertainty", Sir Mervyn King warned, as Germany's
Constitutional Court threatened to derail plans designed to take
the region forward.
The Guardian
HEIR TO TETRA PAK FORTUNE ARRESTED AS WIFE IS FOUND DEAD
Hans Kristian Rausing, one of the heirs to the multibillion
pound Tetra Pak packaging dynasty, was arrested on Tuesday in
connection with the death of his wife Eva, after her body was
found at their luxurious central London home.
The Independent
DIAMOND HITS BACK OVER 'MISLEADING' ALLEGATIONS
Bob Diamond, the former Barclays chief executive,
set out to defend his reputation on Tuesday after being
castigated by MPs for misleading Parliament.
($1 = 0.6454 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)