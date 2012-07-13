LONDON, July 12 The Times
OLYMPICS SUFFERS SECURITY CHAOS
The British Army is searching for land to set up a military
camp after being called in at the last minute to provide
emergency security for the Olympic Games.
CO-OP BUILDS AMBITIOUS EXPANSION PLAN
The Co-operative Group is to carry out a 150
million pounds ($231.06 million) sale and leaseback of its new
headquarters in Manchester, England, to raise capital for its
ambitious expansion plans.
The Telegraph
ELISABETH MURDOCH TO GIVE UP CEO ROLE
Rupert Murdoch's daughter Elisabeth is to step down from her
role as chief executive of Shine Group to focus on her job as
chairman of the television production company.
BARCLAYS FACES BACKLASH OVER LIBOR SCANDAL
Barclays is facing growing protests over its
attempts to rig Libor with some customers withdrawing money in
response to the bank's admission that it tried to manipulate the
world's key borrowing rate.
The Guardian
MINISTERS WARNED ON BAHRAIN ARMS SALES
The UK must change its arms export policy to prevent weapons
and other military equipment being sold to authoritarian regimes
because the Arab spring has shown the system is fundamentally
flawed, a British parliament report warns on Friday.
The Independent
BOLLORE SET FOR BUYING SPREE AFTER AEGIS DEAL
The Japanese advertising group Dentsu has splashed
out 3.2 billion pounds ($4.93 billion) to buy Aegis,
fuelling speculation that the British group's top shareholder,
the French mogul Vincent Bollore, is about to go on an
acquisition spree.
WATCHDOG CALLS FOR MIGRANTS TO CUT DEFICIT
Higher levels of immigration over the next 50 years would
spare taxpayers from the need to endure much greater austerity,
the British government's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget
Responsibility has said.
