GATWICK AIRPORT SAYS IT CAN GET BIGGER
London's second airport could double in size to handle 70
million passengers a year and allow the government to maintain
its commitment to prevent a third runway at Heathrow.
OLYMPIC SECURITY CRISIS SUSPECTED FOR MONTHS
The British Ministry of Defence put 4,000 military personnel
on standby for Olympic duty in April because it was concerned
over a possible shortfall in private guards.
G4S DEPENDS ON TEMPS TO RUN OLYMPICS SECURITY JOB
The giant security company G4S has been relying on a
team of low-cost temporary managers to oversee its crisis-hit
Olympics security staffing operation, it can be disclosed.
WAS THE PETROL PRICE RIGGED TOO?
British motorists may have been paying too much for their
petrol because banks and other traders are likely to have tried
to manipulate oil prices in the same way they rigged interest
rates, an official report has warned.
AGIUS TO FACE BARCLAYS INVESTORS AS MPS QUIZ DEL MISSIER
Marcus Agius and Michael Rake are to meet Barclays
investors in an attempt to contain the fallout from the Libor
rigging scandal, as the bank faces further embarrassment with
evidence to MPs from Jerry del Missier.
DIRECT LINE BIDDING WAR THREATENS RBS FLOAT
Powerful private equity firms are considering a swoop on
Direct Line, the insurance giant, in a bidding war which could
derail plans by the Royal Bank of Scotland to float the
company.
GAMES ARE SAFE DESPITE G4S FAILURES, INSISTS COE
The security of the Olympic Games has not been compromised
by the failure of G4S to recruit enough guards, Lord Coe
insisted on Sunday, as London braced itself for the first
significant wave of athletes and officials to arrive in the UK.
SOLDIERS' FURY AT "STUPIDITY" OF G4S
There is growing anger at the deployment of British troops
at the Olympic Games following the failure of G4S, the
private security company, to recruit enough staff.
UK FLOODED WITH 'BRAND POLICE' TO PROTEST SPONSORS
Hundreds of uniformed Olympics officers will begin touring
the UK enforcing sponsors' multimillion- pound marketing deals,
in a highly organised mission that contrasts with the scramble
to find enough staff to secure Olympic sites.
