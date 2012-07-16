The Times

GATWICK AIRPORT SAYS IT CAN GET BIGGER

London's second airport could double in size to handle 70 million passengers a year and allow the government to maintain its commitment to prevent a third runway at Heathrow.

OLYMPIC SECURITY CRISIS SUSPECTED FOR MONTHS

The British Ministry of Defence put 4,000 military personnel on standby for Olympic duty in April because it was concerned over a possible shortfall in private guards.

The Telegraph

G4S DEPENDS ON TEMPS TO RUN OLYMPICS SECURITY JOB

The giant security company G4S has been relying on a team of low-cost temporary managers to oversee its crisis-hit Olympics security staffing operation, it can be disclosed.

WAS THE PETROL PRICE RIGGED TOO?

British motorists may have been paying too much for their petrol because banks and other traders are likely to have tried to manipulate oil prices in the same way they rigged interest rates, an official report has warned.

AGIUS TO FACE BARCLAYS INVESTORS AS MPS QUIZ DEL MISSIER

Marcus Agius and Michael Rake are to meet Barclays investors in an attempt to contain the fallout from the Libor rigging scandal, as the bank faces further embarrassment with evidence to MPs from Jerry del Missier.

DIRECT LINE BIDDING WAR THREATENS RBS FLOAT

Powerful private equity firms are considering a swoop on Direct Line, the insurance giant, in a bidding war which could derail plans by the Royal Bank of Scotland to float the company.

The Guardian

GAMES ARE SAFE DESPITE G4S FAILURES, INSISTS COE

The security of the Olympic Games has not been compromised by the failure of G4S to recruit enough guards, Lord Coe insisted on Sunday, as London braced itself for the first significant wave of athletes and officials to arrive in the UK.

The Independent

SOLDIERS' FURY AT "STUPIDITY" OF G4S

There is growing anger at the deployment of British troops at the Olympic Games following the failure of G4S, the private security company, to recruit enough staff.

UK FLOODED WITH 'BRAND POLICE' TO PROTEST SPONSORS

Hundreds of uniformed Olympics officers will begin touring the UK enforcing sponsors' multimillion- pound marketing deals, in a highly organised mission that contrasts with the scramble to find enough staff to secure Olympic sites.

