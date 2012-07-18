The Times

BRUSSELS SAYS EU'S BONUS REGIME NEEDS AN OVERHAUL

The European Commission opened the door to a possible compromise over controversial bonus rules that have provoked fears of an investment banking exodus from London.

The Telegraph

REGULATORS WERE IN DENIAL OVER LIBOR RIGGING, SAY MPS

Britain's regulators were "in denial" about widespread Libor rigging by banks in the build-up to the financial crisis and frustrated U.S. efforts to crack down on the problem, MPs said on Monday.

'HUMILIATING SHAMBLES' FOR G4S

The second largest investor in troubled security group G4S gave its backing to the company's chief executive as he accepted its Olympics staffing crisis had been a "humiliating shambles."

PRIVATE EQUITY STALKS EMBATTLED HOMESERVE

Homeserve has been approached by private equity buyers looking to bid up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) to take control of the home repair and insurance business.

TREASURY BACKS 50 BLN POUND LOANS TO AID GROWTH

More than 50 billion pounds of private sector investment in construction, telecommunications and energy could be unlocked through new Treasury guarantees and loans, the British coalition government will claim on Tuesday.

The Guardian

HSBC SHAME OVER CASH FOR DRUG BARONS

The Independent

UK MINISTERS LINE UP TO LOBBY FOR OLYMPIC BILLIONS

British government ministers have been ordered to embark on an unprecedented charm offensive to use the London Olympics to win 50 specific multibillion-pound global investment projects for British firms.

A senior HSBC executive resigned on Monday in front of a Congressional committee, moments after senators accused the bank of laundering money for "drug kingpins" and rogue states including Iran and Syria. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Todd Eastham)