The Times
BRUSSELS SAYS EU'S BONUS REGIME NEEDS AN OVERHAUL
The European Commission opened the door to a possible
compromise over controversial bonus rules that have provoked
fears of an investment banking exodus from London.
The Telegraph
REGULATORS WERE IN DENIAL OVER LIBOR RIGGING, SAY MPS
Britain's regulators were "in denial" about widespread Libor
rigging by banks in the build-up to the financial crisis and
frustrated U.S. efforts to crack down on the problem, MPs said
on Monday.
'HUMILIATING SHAMBLES' FOR G4S
The second largest investor in troubled security group G4S
gave its backing to the company's chief executive as he
accepted its Olympics staffing crisis had been a "humiliating
shambles."
PRIVATE EQUITY STALKS EMBATTLED HOMESERVE
Homeserve has been approached by private equity
buyers looking to bid up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) to
take control of the home repair and insurance business.
TREASURY BACKS 50 BLN POUND LOANS TO AID GROWTH
More than 50 billion pounds of private sector investment in
construction, telecommunications and energy could be unlocked
through new Treasury guarantees and loans, the British coalition
government will claim on Tuesday.
The Guardian
HSBC SHAME OVER CASH FOR DRUG BARONS
A senior HSBC executive resigned on Monday as the
bank was subjected to a humiliating onslaught from U.S. senators
over revelations that staff at its global offshoots laundered
billions of dollars for drug cartels, terrorists and pariah
states.
The Independent
UK MINISTERS LINE UP TO LOBBY FOR OLYMPIC BILLIONS
British government ministers have been ordered to embark on
an unprecedented charm offensive to use the London Olympics to
win 50 specific multibillion-pound global investment projects
for British firms.
TOP HSBC BOSS QUITS OVER MONEY LAUNDERING
A senior HSBC executive resigned on Monday in front
of a Congressional committee, moments after senators accused the
bank of laundering money for "drug kingpins" and rogue states
including Iran and Syria.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Todd Eastham)