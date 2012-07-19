The Times
WAR REACHES ASSAD
Syrian rebels killed at least three of President Assad's
closest aides on Wednesday in a bombing that left world powers
searching desperately for a diplomatic solution.
BP FRUSTRATED BY BILLIONAIRES' SHOW OF 'GOOD FAITH'
BP was facing a tactical headache on Wednesday after
four Russian billionaires in the oil group's TNK-BP
joint venture crashed in on its plan to sell its stake.
HAYWARD SETS HIS SIGHTS ON NORTH AFRICA
Genel Energy, the oil and gas producer led by Tony Hayward,
has made its first acquisition in Morocco and the Ivory Coast.
The Telegraph
CAMERON: AUSTERITY WILL LAST UNTIL 2020
British Prime Minister David Cameron does not "see a time"
when the Government's austerity programme will end and he is
poised to extend public spending cuts until 2020, he said on
Thursday.
QUESTIONS FOR TRADE MINISTER OVER HSBC INVESTIGATION
British trade minister Lord Green has been called to account
for what he knew about money laundering at HSBC in the
years that he ran the bank.
EURO ZONE IS ON THE CRITICAL LIS, WARNS IMF
The euro zone is in "critical" danger and the European
Central Bank must do more to drag it from the depths of the
crisis, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
VATICAN BANK FAILS TO MEET MONEY LAUNDERING TESTS
The Vatican has passed a key test on meeting financial
transparency standards, but has received poor grades on its new
watchdog's ability to prevent money laundering.
The Guardian
BOMBER STRIKES AT ASSAD'S ELITE
Rebels fighting the regime of Bashar al-Assad killed three
of his top security chiefs in a devastating bomb attack in the
heart of Damascus - the single worst loss for the government in
16 months of increasingly bloody struggle.
The Independent
BANK SPLIT OVER THE MERITS OF QE
The Bank of England was divided over whether to pump more
monetary stimulus into the ailing British economy earlier this
month.
($1 = 0.6401 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)