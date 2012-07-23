The Times

UK TAXMAN TO NAME AND SHAME AVOIDERS

The names of celebrities and businessmen who use aggressive tax avoidance schemes should be disclosed to the taxman in the future, the British government will say on Monday.

The Telegraph

HMRC TO SEE THE NAMES OF MILLIONAIRE TAX AVOIDERS

Millionaires who try to use complex schemes to avoid paying their fair share of tax could have their names given to the taxman by their accountants.

UK MPS WARN GOVERNMENT ENERGY PLAN 'UNWORKABLE'

Consumers face bigger than expected increases in gas and electricity bills because policy differences inside Government have made the energy reform programme unworkable.

DROP 'SKY HIGH' PENSION CHARGES

Pension funds whose high charges have "torn the heart" out of their members' retirements should scrap unfair terms and offer savers new deals that do not penalise them, the minister responsible said on Monday.

The Guardian

OSBORNE WRECKING GREEN PLANS TO PLACATE UK MPS

The British finance ministry is on Monday accused of undermining government attempts to secure the future energy requirements for the country and improve the green electricity supply, by meddling in its energy bill, which MPs now say is "unworkable".

The Independent

DAMNING VERDICT ON CITY OF LONDON

A high-level government review into the City of London has concluded that it is riven by short-termism and staffed by too many people earning too much money.

OLYMPIC PARK BUILDER EYES NUCLEAR WIND-DOWN DEAL

The U.S. group that led construction of the Olympic Park and a New York-listed rival are the latest companies considering bids to oversee the UK's 5 billion pounds ($7.82 billion) nuclear decommissioning programme.

