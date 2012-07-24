The Times

FURY OVER SYRIA'S THREAT TO USE CHEMICAL WEAPONS

The Syrian government admitted on Monday that it posses chemical and biological weapons, sparking international condemnation after it threatened to use them to repel foreign aggression.

CHINA MAKES ACQUISITION IN THE NORTH SEA

China's state-backed oil and gas group Sinopec has made its first significant investment in the North Sea as part of a wider grab for Western oil.

The Telegraph

O'DONNELL IN POLE TO TAKE BARCLAYS CHAIR

Lord O'Donnell, the former Cabinet Secretary, has emerged as the leading candidate to become Barclays' new chairman.

SPAIN FIGHTS TO WARD OFF EURO BAILOUT

Spain was battling on Monday to avert a fully fledged sovereign rescue after borrowing costs spiralled out of control, with dangerous knock-on effects in Italy and Eastern Europe.

HANGING BANKERS WON'T HELP, SAYS BLAIR

Public anger over the financial crisis is wrong and must not lead Britain to "hang bankers at the end of the street," former British prime minister Tony Blair says on Tuesday.

The Guardian

G4S STAFF 'CHEAT' ON TESTS TO RUN X-RAY SCANNERS

The credibility of the Olympic security operation being run by G4S is called into further question on Tuesday by claims that scores of trainees are being allowed to "cheat" their way through tests for the x-ray machines that detect home- made bombs and other weapons

The Independent

PHONE HACKING: CRIMINAL TRIAL DECISION ON TUESDAY

Senior journalists and executives arrested on suspicion of phone hacking will learn their fate on Tuesday, as the Crown Prosecution Service announces who it will charge and send to criminal trial.

UK BORROWING COSTS AT ALL-TIME LOW

Britain's cost of borrowing plunged to an all-time low on Monday as panicking investors sought safe havens from the financial firestorm engulfing Spain.

