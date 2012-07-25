The Times

EIGHT FACE HACKING CHARGES

Andy Coulson, David Cameron's former spokesman, and Rebekah Brooks, the former chief executive of News International, are among eight people who will face a total of 19 charges relating to phone hacking.

The Telegraph

GREECE TO RUN OUT OF MONEY BY AUGUST 20

Greece may run out of money and go bankrupt by Aug. 20, a British government analysis of the ongoing euro zone crisis has warned.

EURO ZONE IN SLEEPWALK TO DISASTER, SAY ECONOMISTS

The euro has completely broken down as a workable system and faces collapse with "incalculable economic losses and human suffering" unless there is a drastic change of course, according to a group of leading economists.

VODAFONE PAY SIGNALS SOFTENING OF SHAREHOLDER SPRING

Vodafone has bucked the anti-executive pay trends of the so-called Shareholder Spring after more investors voted in favour of its remuneration policies at this year's annual meeting than in 2011.

The Guardian

The prime minister's former director of communications and Rupert Murdoch's closest confidante in London were on Tuesday charged with conspiring to hack the phones of more than 600 people.

The Independent

WATCHDOG CALLS ON BANKS TO CLEAN UP THEIR ACT

A change in culture from the very top of the banking industry is needed to rebuild a cynical British public's trust in the sector, the chairman of the City's financial watchdog said on Tuesday.

BP CRITICISED FOR NEGLECTING ITS ACCIDENT SAFETY

BP failed to pay attention to major areas of potential danger on its oil rigs, according to a new report into the Deepwater Horizon explosion that killed 11 people and unleashed America's worst oil spill.

