CAMERON ASKS WORLD TO INVEST IN BRITAIN
British Prime Minister David Cameron will plead with
business leaders on Thursday to plough money into Britain as he
attempts to use the Olympics to drag the country out of its
worst double-dip recession.
OSBORNE ATTACKED AS RECESSION DEEPENS
British Finance Minister George Osborne faced calls from
business leaders to do more to kick-start Britain's economy on
Wednesday after official figures showed that the country has
fallen into the worst double-dip recession for more than 50
years.
NO GROWTH PREDICTED FOR 2012 AS GDP DIVES
It is now "inconceivable" that the British economy will grow
in 2012, economists warned, after a shockingly large fall in GDP
raised the prospect of more stimulus from the Bank of England.
TAX BREAK SPURS HUGE INVESTMENT IN GAS
Centrica and GDF Suez are to develop a
major North Sea gas field, creating up to 4,000 jobs, after the
British finance ministry handed them a tax break.
OSBORNE REELING AS ECONOMY ENTERS THE DISASTER ZONE
George Osborne is under intense pressure from business,
the City of London and the opposition to rethink his hardline
austerity approach after news of a deepening double-dip
recession.
'WORK EXPERIENCE CHANCELLOR' URGED TO QUIT
British Finance Minister George Osborne was under intense
pressure to change course on Tuesday after worse-than-expected
official figures showed the economy shrank by 0.7 percent
between April and June.
EURO ZONE CRISIS TAKES ITS TOLL ON BT PROFITS
BT has warned that international profits have
tumbled, as wider evidence mounted that the eurozone crisis and
the latest shock 0.7 percent slump in the UK economy are taking
a heavy toll on British companies.
