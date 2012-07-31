BRIEF-Axios Mobile says Marc Topacio resigns as interim CFO
* Axios Mobile Assets Corp- Marc Topacio has resigned as company's interim chief financial officer
US CALLS ON EURO ZONE TO KEEP FAITH IN BIG BAZOOKA
The U.S. Treasury Secretary urged Europe's leaders to follow through on their promises to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro as he embarked on a whirlwind round of diplomacy in Germany.
HSBC SAYS SORRY FOR 'SHAMEFUL BEHAVIOUR'
HSBC, Britain's biggest bank, long regarded as ethically a cut above its rivals, said on Monday that its behaviour had been "shameful" and that it was "profoundly sorry" for past shortcomings.
BANKERS FOUND TO HAVE RIGGED LIBOR COULD FACE JAIL
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has warned it will bring criminal charges against bankers involved in Libor rigging.
ECB INTERVENTION HOPE DRIVES MARKETS HIGHER
European markets rose sharply amid mounting speculation of a dramatic intervention by the European Central Bank to arrest the crisis engulfing the region.
CHINA'S RECORD WIN IN POOL CALLED 'SUSPICIOUS'
China has become embroiled in the first doping controversy of the London Games after one of the world's most respected coaches described the swimming prodigy Ye Shiwen's gold medal performance as "unbelievable" and "disturbing".
GE POWER THROUGH THE DOWNTURN
General Electric's chief executive Jeff Immelt is using the London Olympics to get to new emerging markets. (Reporting by Stephen Mangana; editing by Todd Eastham)
