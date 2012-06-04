The Times
UK COALITION'S GROWTH STRATEGY UNDER SCRUTINY
The performance of another key pillar of the British
coalition's growth strategy has come under scrutiny after it
emerged that more than a year after it was launched the Business
Growth Fund has invested only a fraction of the money available
to it.
The Telegraph
INVESTORS WARN BP OF TAKEOVER RISK
BP is at risk of becoming a takeover target if it
presses ahead with a sale of its $30 billion stake in Russian
joint venture TNK-BP and hands cash back to investors,
shareholders have warned.
SPANISH RESCUE DRAWS CLOSER AS CYPRUS BUCKLES
Spain's ruling party has begun to crack under pressure,
signalling for the first time that the country may need a
European rescue to shore up its banking system.
THREE MONTHS TO SAVE EURO, SOROS SAYS
George Soros, the billionaire investor, has warned Germany
it has three months to save the euro zone or risk the
destruction of the European Union and a "lost decade"
The Guardian
MINISTERS BATTLE TO UNDERMINE EU GREEN RULES
The British government has been trying to water
down key environmental regulations in Brussels despite
trumpeting its commitment to green issues at home, leaked
documents show.
The Independent
AUSTERITY IS BLIGHT ON RECOVERY, SAY BOSSES
Three quarters of City of London bosses believe the British
government's austerity agenda is damaging the UK's hopes of
recovery, according to a survey of some of the country's leading
chief executives.
