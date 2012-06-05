The Times

DIRECTORS ARE ESCAPING BANS, SAY INSOLVENCY PRACTITIONERS

Thousands of unscrupulous or incompetent directors of failed companies are escaping unpunished, despite warnings from the insolvency profession.

The Telegraph

SLOWDOWN FEARS GROW AS MONEY SUPPLY DIVES

Growth of the world money supply has dropped to the lowest level since the financial crisis of 2008-09, heralding a severe economic slowdown later this year unless authorities rapidly take action.

UK ACCOUNTING RULES ARE BADLY FLAWED, SAYS BOE OFFICIAL

Britain's accounting rules are so badly flawed that getting an accurate view of a bank's assets is like trying to "pin the tail on a boisterous donkey", a senior Bank of England official has warned.

TRINITY MIRROR TO REVIEW PAY AFTER PROTEST

Trinity Mirror is to review how its chief executive is paid in an effort to link rewards more closely with performance in the wake of the Shareholder Spring that hit the media group.

The Guardian

GERMANY WEIGHS UP FEDERAL EUROPE PLAN

Europe's leaders appear to be edging towards an ambitious and controversial new blueprint for a federalised euro zone after Paris and Brussels yesterday threw their weight behind Spain's pleas for an EU rescue of its beleaguered banks.

The Independent

US AND EURO SLUMP SENDS MARKETS INTO GLOBAL SPIN

World markets were badly hit on Monday as the fallout from poor U.S. economic data, warnings over the future of the euro and fears of a global recession spooked investors.

