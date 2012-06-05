BRIEF-AstraZeneca sells U.S. Zoladex rights to tersera
* Enters agreement with tersera therapeutics for zoladex in us and canada
The Times
DIRECTORS ARE ESCAPING BANS, SAY INSOLVENCY PRACTITIONERS
Thousands of unscrupulous or incompetent directors of failed companies are escaping unpunished, despite warnings from the insolvency profession.
The Telegraph
SLOWDOWN FEARS GROW AS MONEY SUPPLY DIVES
Growth of the world money supply has dropped to the lowest level since the financial crisis of 2008-09, heralding a severe economic slowdown later this year unless authorities rapidly take action.
UK ACCOUNTING RULES ARE BADLY FLAWED, SAYS BOE OFFICIAL
Britain's accounting rules are so badly flawed that getting an accurate view of a bank's assets is like trying to "pin the tail on a boisterous donkey", a senior Bank of England official has warned.
TRINITY MIRROR TO REVIEW PAY AFTER PROTEST
Trinity Mirror is to review how its chief executive is paid in an effort to link rewards more closely with performance in the wake of the Shareholder Spring that hit the media group.
The Guardian
GERMANY WEIGHS UP FEDERAL EUROPE PLAN
Europe's leaders appear to be edging towards an ambitious and controversial new blueprint for a federalised euro zone after Paris and Brussels yesterday threw their weight behind Spain's pleas for an EU rescue of its beleaguered banks.
The Independent
US AND EURO SLUMP SENDS MARKETS INTO GLOBAL SPIN
World markets were badly hit on Monday as the fallout from poor U.S. economic data, warnings over the future of the euro and fears of a global recession spooked investors.
($1 = 0.6501 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Enters agreement with tersera therapeutics for zoladex in us and canada
SANTIAGO, Feb 19 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, said on Sunday that company representatives would attend government-sponsored talks with striking workers on Monday as long as the union did not interfere with a shift change for non-unionized employees.
LONDON, Feb 17 The recent history of the zinc market has been one of reality trumping great expectations.