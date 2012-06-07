The Times
UK TREASURY PLANS TO GIVE SCOTS TAX POWERS
Scotland could be given the power to raise and collect all
its own income tax under secret plans being drawn up by the
British finance ministry.
The Telegraph
CAMERON VOWS TO PROTECT UK FROM EUROPE
British Prime Minister David Cameron promised on Thursday
to "protect" Britain from German plans for a euro zone
superstate with common banking and political systems.
M&S TAKES ON LENDERS WITH IN-STORE BANK BRANCH
Marks & Spencer is to open its first bank branch,
making current accounts available alongside sandwiches, socks
and cashmere sweaters.
SPAIN'S CREDIT RATING SLASHED
A serious mishandling of the debt crisis by European leaders
led Fitch to axe Spain's credit rating by three notches on
Thursday and issue a warning on the stability of the country's
banks, debt levels and economy.
WPP HIT OUT AT SHAREHOLDER GROUP
WPP has hit back at the U.S. shareholder group that
criticised the 6.8 million pounds ($10.59 million) pay package
handed to its chief executive, Martin Sorrell, slamming its
stance as "inconsistent" and "parochial".
The Guardian
CRACKS OPEN IN ENRC'S CONGO DEALS
A long-awaited internal inquiry at FTSE 100 mining group
Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) has been
given added significance days before its scheduled completion by
the group's chairman refusing to endorse its controversial
business partner in Africa.
The Independent
BOE KEEPS QE ON HOLD DESPITE WEAKENING ECONOMY
The Bank of England refrained from more monetary stimulus to
boost the economy on Thursday, despite fears that the already
beleaguered British economy could be about to be knocked
sideways by chaos in the euro zone.
($1 = 0.6420 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)